If there is one benefit to the Fourth of July being on Monday this year, it means Gwinnett County will experience a four-day Independence Day celebration with events taking place around the county throughout the weekend.
Eight Gwinnett cities, as well as the Mall of Georgia, Stone Mountain Park and the Gwinnett Stripers are planning to hold July 4-related events between Friday and Monday.
In fact, Stone Mountain Park will spend the entire weekend celebrating the Fourth of July. The park, which is located at 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard in Stone Mountain, will stage its Fantastic Fourth Celebration nightly from Friday until Tuesday with a fireworks spectacular after the Lasershow. Families are also invited to come to the park early and enjoy daytime activities such as Dinosaur Explore, the Scenic Railroad, Summit Skyride and the Marvelous Mutts Dog Show.
Families are encouraged to make reservations in advance for tickets to the Lasershow and fireworks spectacular because of the popularity of the show, which means tickets may sell out quickly. Reservations can be made at www.stonemountainpark.com.
Elsewhere, traditional fireworks celebrations will be held in Auburn, Braselton, Lawrenceville, Norcross, Sugar Hill, Lilburn and Snellville. Duluth will not have fireworks this year, but will convert its Food Truck Fridays event into a July 4 kickoff celebration.
Beyond Stone Mountain’s four-day party, here is where Gwinnettians can go each day this weekend to celebrate Independence Day:
Friday
♦ Lawrenceville will host its annual Prelude to the Fourth celebration, beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Lawrenceville Lawn, which is located at 210 Luckie St. The event will include live music, treats and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
♦ Duluth’s Food Truck Fridays event will be a Kickoff To The Fourth from 6 until 9 p.m. in downtown Duluth. Seven food trucks will be on hand and live music will be available in Parsons Alley, Dessert Alley, on the Duluth Town Green main stage and Main Street. Inflatables and a photo booth will also be available on the Town Green.
Saturday
Auburn will host its Auburn Independence Celebration starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday at 1369 Fourth Avenue. The festivities will include inflatables, kids activities, food, live music, more than 50 vendors and a fireworks show at dusk.
Sunday
♦ Norcross will hold its annual Red, White and BOOM event from 5 until 10 p.m. at Lillian Webb Park, which is located at 5 College St. The event will include a kids zone, face painting, music by The Party Crashers in the park as well as food vendors, arts and craft vendors and a DJ along streets in downtown Norcross. A fireworks show is expected to begin at about 9:40 p.m.
♦ Sugar Hill’s annual Sparks in the Park will be held at 6:30 p.m. at E.E. Robinson Park North, with fireworks at sundown. Sibling Rivalry: Tristan and Tyler Reese Tritt will perform at the event as well. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic dinners.
City officials said parking at the E.E. Robinson Park North will be limited to people with disabilities, but parking areas will be set up at Sugar Hill Elementary School, Sugar Hill Church and E.E. Robinson Park South. No shuttle service will be provided by the city to or from the parking areas so attendees will have to walk between one-third to one full mile depending on which parking lot they use.
Monday
♦ The Mall of Georgia will host its first-ever Dawg-On Great 4th event from 2 until 6 p.m. on Monday. The event will include a hot dog eating contest presented by the Dawg House as well as superhero characters, DJ Daddy, a bounce house, food and prizes at The Village Ampitheater at Mall of Georgia, which is located at 3333 Buford Drive in Buford. The mall’s website said the event will not include fireworks.
♦ Snellville will host its annual Star Spangled Snellville event from 4 until 10 p.m. on Monday at Snellville Towne Green, which is located at 2342 Oak Road in Snellville. The event will include inflatables for kids, as well as festival foods, a DJ and music by the Contagious Band. Ride tickets for inflatables will cost $15. A fireworks show is set to begin at 9:30 p.m.
♦ Braselton’s Celebrate the 4th in Braselton event will be held from 5 until 10 p.m. on Monday in downtown Braselton. Festivities will include a parade on Highway 53 at 6 p.m., as well as music and food trucks on the town green. There will be fireworks after dark as well.
♦ Lilburn’s annual Sparkle in the Park will take place from 5:30 until 10 p.m. on Monday at City Park, which is located at 76 Main St. The event will include inflatable games, face painting, photo opportunities, food trucks, vendors and music by the The GlowBand.
A fireworks show will begin at about 9:30 p.m. Tickets for inflatables cost $25 for a wristband good for unlimited use, or $20 for 20 tickets. Shuttle service will be provided from Lilburn City Hall and Library branch, Lilburn first Baptist Church and a parking lot by Salem Missionary Baptist Church at the corner of Killian Hill and Church Street.
The Gwinnett Stripers will offer a special patriotic barbecue for sale before its game against the Charlotte Knights, and then stage a fireworks show afterward. The game will begin at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field, which is located at 2500 Buford Drive. The Stripers will also sell replicas of special red, white and blue jerseys which players will wear during the game will be available for purchase at GoStripers.com.
