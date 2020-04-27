To honor Gwinnett County's frontline workers and to recognize COVID-19 survivors and families who have lost loved ones to the novel coronavirus, community leaders in Gwinnett have launched the “Paint the Town Blue” campaign.
“We want them to know we support them every step of the way,” said Paige Havens, spokesperson for GwinnettCares.org.
GwinnettCares.org is an initiative developed by community leaders to help strengthen communication to Gwinnett’s close to one million residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campaign calls for Gwinnett residents to tie a blue ribbon around a tree, a mailbox post or a front porch banister, and change front porch lightbulbs to blue.
“Let them shine all night long,” Havens said.
Havens said the “Paint the Town Blue” campaign is an ideal way for Gwinnett’s home owners associations, neighborhoods, apartment complexes, townhomes, office parks and businesses "to create a visible reminder that we are all in this together."
“During this time of social distancing, we challenge our community members to join together, despite the separation,” she said.
Residents are encouraged to share their photos via social media and on the GwinnettCares.org Facebook page.
