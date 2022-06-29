Gwinnett Young Professionals recently hosted its second annual THEYPARTY event celebrating the region’s top young business minds.
The 35 Under-35 awards program named 34 winners and one "young professional of the year" as it furthered GYP’s mission to champion Gwinnett’s next generation of business leaders.
“GYP would like to congratulate this year’s 35 winners on their achievements which have earned them this well-deserved recognition,” Chase Meeder, Senior Program Manager of Gwinnett Young Professionals said. “Our hope is that through this event, we can celebrate those accomplishments and showcase how engagement through GYP has magnified the impact of their success in the greater Gwinnett region.”
Jasmine Billings, Community Development Manager for the City of Lawrenceville, was named the 2022 Gwinnett Young Professional of the Year.
More than 200 young professionals attended the event to honor their peers. THEYPARTY also partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to raise funds to grant a wish for a child in Gwinnett who is suffering from a brain tumor.
The group announced a total of $3,626 in support of this cause just prior to the conclusion of the evening.
The 2022 35-under-35 winners included:
• Adriana Andrade, Precise Consulting
• Charbel Aoun, Georgia First Generation Foundation
• Heather Bellew, HB Consulting Co
• Jasmine Billings, City of Lawrenceville
• Vlad Bursuc, Georgia Gwinnett College
• Kristen Cofelice, Catering Concepts
• Benjamin Coker, Northside Hospital
• Katie Corbett, Gwinnett County Animal Welfare
• Dee Driver, Gwinnett County Government
• Tommy Easley, Atlanta Gladiators
• Ana Echeverry, Chemistry
• Justin Estep, BECA, Inc.
• Jared Estes, Colliers Engineering & Design, Inc.
• Ashley Flagg, Mayvin, Inc.
• Christabel Ghansah, City of Norcross
• Michael Green, Green Financial Resources, LLC
• Tyler Henry, Movement Mortgage
• Stephanie Hernandez, Mosaic Georgia
• Daniel Hwang, Twenty Five Marketing
• Sabina Khoja, Northwestern Mutual
• Catrina Kmieciak, Atlanta Humane Society
• Kyle Leineweber, Gwinnett County
• Brittany Lowe, Rainbow Village Inc.
• Juan Mejia, JCM Ventures
• Ikram Mohammed, Two & You Foundation
• Muriam Nafees, Gwinnett County Government
• Jake Nguyen, Nguyen & Pham, LLC Attorney at Law
• Shantel Nock, Empower With Words College Prep
• Philip Pendergrass, The Pendergrass Law Firm
• Kam Phillips, The Kam Phillips Group
• Brooke Shultis, Gwinnett County Public Schools, Office of Academies and CTE
• Kristan VandenHeuvel, The Water Tower
• Owen Waits, J.P. Morgan Chase
• Chad Wasdin, Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments
• Aurielle Williams, Amatus Health
