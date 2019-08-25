More than 50 younger members of Gwinnett’s business community began their participation in the Gwinnett Young Professionals’ newest Leadership Institute class this past week, according to officials at the Gwinnett Chamber.
The class, officially known as the 2019-2020 cohort, kicked off Tuesday. Its members will spend the next eight months learning about leadership and hearing from regional leaders and educational experts.
“Great leaders do not happen by accident,” Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said. “In order for Gwinnett County to remain competitive, it is important to invest in the leaders of tomorrow, today.”
Gwinnett Young Professionals is an initiative of the Gwinnett Chamber and is designed to target members of the business community who are in their early 20s to mid-30s. The goal is to help prepare them to become Gwinnett’s business leaders of the future.
“In less than a year, more than half of our workforce will be comprised of millennials,” said Gwinnett Young Professionals Coordinator Jessica Stewart. “We look forward to being a part of these individuals’ success as they advance into leadership roles across metro Atlanta.”
The class includes: Adam Pervis, Alex Herring, Allison Geary, Amber Walton, Andrew Green, Anna Motuz, Ansley Jones, Ashley Gauthier, Avery Simmons, Brandon Hofstead, Brian Easley, Briana Mink, Brittany Partridge, Camilo Marin, Caroline McKeon, Chris Swinson, Claire Gordon, Colin Hartnett, Danielle Smith, Dee Driver, Ebony Irvin, Haleigh Staalner, Hallie Willis, Heather Bellew, Henry Huang, James Holloway, Janelle Pierce, Jeremy Meyer, Jesse Hogan, Jocelyn Wykoff, John McDonough, Kameron Phillips, Kashara Moorman, Kate Bohannon, Kim Lane-Torrez, Kimber Mann, Lilly Shneibaum, Lindsey Hogan, M.E. Feiman, Mafubo Ujeneza, Mandee Harvey, Nathaly Loaiza, Robyn Sanders, Sam Jones, Samantha Guley, Sara Heady, Savannah Dudley, Shaunieka Taylor, Stephanie Rice, Thomas Slayton, Tyler Lasser, W. Flynt Barksdale and Zachary G. Puckett.
Some of the topics the class will learn about include emotional intelligence, performance management, strategic leadership, influence and power, according to chamber officials.