Gwinnett County's top professionals under the age of 35 can be found in a variety of career fields.
They include scientists, lawyers, government and education employees, bankers, graphic designers, steel workers, information technology experts, media experts, marketing experts, people in the performing arts arena and people trying to make a positive difference in their communities.
Those are some of the types of professionals who were recently recognized by the Gwinnett Chamber's Gwinnett Young Professionals group as its 35 Under 35, a list that highlights the top young professionals in Gwinnett County.
“Gwinnett County is so fortunate to have such influential young professionals in our community who are disruptors, innovators and change-makers,” said Gwinnett Chamber President & CEO Nick Masino said. “We are excited to continue to invest in the leaders of tomorrow, today, with our Gwinnett Young Professionals program.”
The Gwinnett Young Professionals is a group for, as its name states, young professionals who are between the ages of 21 and 35. The goal of the group is to help people who are young in their careers develop leadership skills, exchange ideas, learn about the local business community, engage in the community and share interests that they have in common.
In addition to naming the 35 Under 35 recipients, the Gwinnett Young Professionals also recognized one of those recipients, Future Biologics Founder Ashim Gupta, as its Young Professional of the Year. Gupta is also the chief science officer for Veterans in Pain, the chief science officer for the South Texas Orthopedic Research Institute and director of research and development for BioIntegrate.
As the Young Professional of the Year, Gupta received one year of free admission to all of the Gwinnett Young Professional's Connect, Grow and Impact events for one year, as well as an invitation to sit on the group's Advisory Board and a designated parking spot at the Gwinnett Chamber.
Anyone who is interesting in finding more information about the Gwinnett Young Professionals can visit gwinnettyoungprofessionals.com.
The Gwinnett Young Professionals 35 Under 35 honorees, and their places of employment are:
Julian Arias, Junior Achievement of Georgia
Sequoia Ayala, The Raben Group
Jasmine Billings, City of Lawrenceville
Nathan Bohannon, Jackson EMC
Queen Booth, Stablegold Hospitality
Clayton Cain, Cain Injury Law
Megan Carnell, City of Sugar Hill
Nury Castro, Gwinnett County Government
Domonique Cooper, Laundry Lyfe
Malik Cooper, OnePlan Solutions
Bill Diehl, Thompson, O'Brien, Kemp & Nasuti, PC
Elease Dillard, The Student Navigator
Emily Dinu, The Antifragile Movement
Homero Gonzalez, ULTIM Marketing
Claire Gordon, Truist
Ashim Gupta, Future Biologics
Mandee Harvey, Luckie & Co.
Kaitlin Henre, Rock Paper Scissors
Josiah Johnson, Boy With a Ball
Kevin Jones, Georgia Banking Corporation
Valerie Kinney, Rock Paper Scissors
HollyAnne Knight, String & Story
Stephanie McDonald, Snellville Performing Arts
Brittany Partridge, Andersen, Tate & Carr, PC
Amanda Pearch, Gwinnett Business RadioX
Kevin Pierannunzi, SandStone Insurance Partners
Cole Porter, Porter Steel Inc.
Muhammed Sokhna, Black Star Resumes
Jessica Stewart, Gwinnett County Government
Chris Swinson, Rocket IT
Morgan Taylor-Burns, Gwinnett Technical College
Tony Tran, NDI Maxim Real Estate
Brittany Weaver, Georgia Gwinnett College
JT Wu, Preface Project
James Yost, SignatureFD
