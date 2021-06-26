gyp-35u35-winners-IMG_5015-light.jpg

The Gwinnett Young Professionals group recently recognized its 35 Under 35 recipients, a list of people who are considered top working professionals under 35 in the past year.

 Photo: Gwinnett Chamber

Gwinnett County's top professionals under the age of 35 can be found in a variety of career fields.

They include scientists, lawyers, government and education employees, bankers, graphic designers, steel workers, information technology experts, media experts, marketing experts, people in the performing arts arena and people trying to make a positive difference in their communities.

Those are some of the types of professionals who were recently recognized by the Gwinnett Chamber's Gwinnett Young Professionals group as its 35 Under 35, a list that highlights the top young professionals in Gwinnett County.

“Gwinnett County is so fortunate to have such influential young professionals in our community who are disruptors, innovators and change-makers,” said Gwinnett Chamber President & CEO Nick Masino said. “We are excited to continue to invest in the leaders of tomorrow, today, with our Gwinnett Young Professionals program.”

The Gwinnett Young Professionals is a group for, as its name states, young professionals who are between the ages of 21 and 35. The goal of the group is to help people who are young in their careers develop leadership skills, exchange ideas, learn about the local business community, engage in the community and share interests that they have in common.

In addition to naming the 35 Under 35 recipients, the Gwinnett Young Professionals also recognized one of those recipients, Future Biologics Founder Ashim Gupta, as its Young Professional of the Year. Gupta is also the chief science officer for Veterans in Pain, the chief science officer for the South Texas Orthopedic Research Institute and director of research and development for BioIntegrate.

As the Young Professional of the Year, Gupta received one year of free admission to all of the Gwinnett Young Professional's Connect, Grow and Impact events for one year, as well as an invitation to sit on the group's Advisory Board and a designated parking spot at the Gwinnett Chamber.

Anyone who is interesting in finding more information about the Gwinnett Young Professionals can visit gwinnettyoungprofessionals.com.

The Gwinnett Young Professionals 35 Under 35 honorees, and their places of employment are:

Julian Arias, Junior Achievement of Georgia

Sequoia Ayala, The Raben Group

Jasmine Billings, City of Lawrenceville

Nathan Bohannon, Jackson EMC

Queen Booth, Stablegold Hospitality

Clayton Cain, Cain Injury Law

Megan Carnell, City of Sugar Hill

Nury Castro, Gwinnett County Government

Domonique Cooper, Laundry Lyfe

Malik Cooper, OnePlan Solutions

Bill Diehl, Thompson, O'Brien, Kemp & Nasuti, PC

Elease Dillard, The Student Navigator

Emily Dinu, The Antifragile Movement

Homero Gonzalez, ULTIM Marketing

Claire Gordon, Truist

Ashim Gupta, Future Biologics

Mandee Harvey, Luckie & Co.

Kaitlin Henre, Rock Paper Scissors

Josiah Johnson, Boy With a Ball

Kevin Jones, Georgia Banking Corporation

Valerie Kinney, Rock Paper Scissors

HollyAnne Knight, String & Story

Stephanie McDonald, Snellville Performing Arts

Brittany Partridge, Andersen, Tate & Carr, PC

Amanda Pearch, Gwinnett Business RadioX

Kevin Pierannunzi, SandStone Insurance Partners

Cole Porter, Porter Steel Inc.

Muhammed Sokhna, Black Star Resumes

Jessica Stewart, Gwinnett County Government

Chris Swinson, Rocket IT

Morgan Taylor-Burns, Gwinnett Technical College

Tony Tran, NDI Maxim Real Estate

Brittany Weaver, Georgia Gwinnett College

JT Wu, Preface Project

James Yost, SignatureFD

