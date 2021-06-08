Gwinnett Young Professionals has announced its 35 Under 35 finalists. During THEYPARTY, a high-energy party celebrating the mission behind GYP and the thriving young professionals in the community, the organization will highlight 35 influential young local professionals "who are disruptors, innovators and change-makers in their fields."
Of the 35 honorees, one be GYP’s Young Professional of the Year. The winner will receive access to a myriad of opportunities, including one year of free admission to all GYP Connect, Grow, and Impact events, a designated GYP of the Year parking spot at the Gwinnett Chamber and an invitation to serve on the GYP Advisory Board.
“We are thrilled to have such incredible young talent here in Gwinnett County. It is our hope that GYP’s premiere program, 35 Under 35 would serve as a catalyst for young professionals who are looking to get more involved in our community,” Gwinnett Chamber President & CEO Nick Masino said. “In order for Gwinnett County to remain competitive, it is important to invest in the leaders of tomorrow, today.”
An initiative of the Gwinnett Chamber, Gwinnett Young Professionals encourages young businesspeople to develop and enhance their leadership skills, exchange ideas, share common interests, learn more about the area’s business community, and engage in the community’s future.
GYP is designed for individuals, ages 21 to 35, who are living and/or working in Gwinnett.
To learn more about Gwinnett Young Professionals or its events, visit gwinnettyoungprofessionals.com.
The 2021 35 Under 35 Finalists are:
• Alex Bastian, Evermore CID
• Alex Carmack, REACH Technologies
• Alex Villanueva, Hispanic Young Professionals & Entrepreneurs
• Alyssa Paduano, Snellville Performing Arts
• Amanda Pearch, Gwinnett Business RadioX
• Amber Goins State Court, Gwinnett County Government
• Ansley Radosta, City of Sugar Hill
• Arienne La Barrie, Plurium Technologies
• Ashim Gupta, Future Biologics
• Aurielle Williams, Eastside Medical Center
• Avery Simmons, The City of Sugar Hill
• Bill Diehl Thompson, O'Brien, Kemp & Nasuti, PC
• Brittany Partridge Anderson, Tate, Carr, PC
• Brittany Weaver, Georgia Gwinnett College
• Charbel Aoun, Georgia First Generation Foundation
• Charlotte Luu, Mahaffey Pickens Tucker
• Chris Swinson, Rocket IT
• Claire Gordon, Truist
• Clayton Cain, Cain Injury Law
• Cole Porter, Porter Steel Inc.
• Dany Koe, Colliers International
• Domonique Cooper, Laundry Lyfe
• Driver Watson, Guaranteed Rate
• Elease Dillard, The Student Navigator
• Elizabeth M'balu Oke, PivotPath Digital
• Emily Dinu, The Antifragile Movement
• Grant Nichols, BluWave Technologies
• Griffin Gambill, Mighty 8th
• Heather Bellew, String & Story
• HollyAnne Knight, String & Story
• Homero Gonzalez, ULTIM Marketing
• James Yost, SignatureFD
• Janelle King, Excel Leadership
• Jasmine Billings, City of Lawrenceville
• Jeff Fletcher, Georgia Swarm
• Jessica Brooks, AdEdge Water Technologies
• Jessica Pickens, Mahaffey Pickens Tucker
• Jessica Stewart, Gwinnett County Government
• Josiah Johnson, Boy With a Ball
• JT Wu, Preface Project
• Julian Arias, Junior Achievement of Georgia
• Justin Leef, Teradata Government Services
• Kaitlin Henre, Rock Paper Scissors
• Kam Phillips, The Kam Phillips Group
• Kevin Jones, Georgia Banking Corporation
• Kevin Pierannunzi, SandStone Insurance Partners
• Kristan VandenHeuvel, The Water Tower
• Lauren Summers, Lauren Summers Real Estate
• Malik Cooper, OnePlan Solutions
