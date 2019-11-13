A 30-year-old woman lied about who she was when Cobb police apprehended her with over $2,000 worth of heroin in her jacket pocket in the middle of the night at a service station in northern Kennesaw, officers claim.
Ada Dang, of Lawrenceville in Gwinnett County, was arrested by Cobb County police at 2 a.m. at the QuikTrip on Wade Green Road near Interstate 75 in Kennesaw on Nov. 3, her arrest warrant shows.
Dang remains in custody at the Cobb County jail without bond on two felony counts of trafficking heroin and possessing Xanax, a schedule four controlled substance, as well as one misdemeanor count of giving a false name to police, records show.
Police said Dang was at the QuikTrip between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 3 when she was found with a small bag containing 13.7 grams of heroin, an illegal drug, in her jacket pocket.
The average price of heroin in the United States, according to Addiction Center, is $150 per gram, meaning Dang had around $2,055 worth of heroin in her pocket, per investigators.
Dang told officers her name was Stephanie So, and was also carrying in her jacket pocket Xanax, a prescription only drug for treating anxiety and panic disorders, police said.