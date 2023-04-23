DSC_0679.JPG

The Maguire-Livsey House, also known as the 'Big House,' is seen in the Promised Land community on April 14.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Amid ongoing controversy over plans that have been scuttled — for now at least — to take more than 10 acres of land in the Promised Land community from a Black family that has owned it for more than a century, a county official has said work is advancing on the restoration of a home tied to those properties.

Gwinnett County Project Administration Division Director Glenn Boorman gave an update about efforts to the restore the Maguire-Livsey House, also known as "The Big House," to the Gwinnett Historical Restoration and Preservation Board this past week. Work on a design scope for the restoration project began in 2022.

