Amid ongoing controversy over plans that have been scuttled — for now at least — to take more than 10 acres of land in the Promised Land community from a Black family that has owned it for more than a century, a county official has said work is advancing on the restoration of a home tied to those properties.
Gwinnett County Project Administration Division Director Glenn Boorman gave an update about efforts to the restore the Maguire-Livsey House, also known as "The Big House," to the Gwinnett Historical Restoration and Preservation Board this past week. Work on a design scope for the restoration project began in 2022.
"Last summer, we engaged with historical architect Lord Aeck Sargent to begin putting together a design scope for the restoration process," Boorman said. "We actually got that approved, that contract approved, by the Board of Commissioners in December of last year and their contract was officially executed in the middle of February.
"Since that time, we have been meeting internally with Lord Aeck Sargent to begin the planning and outreach process and what that will look like going forward."
The idea, according to Boorman, is that public input and outreach to the family will be solicited about what should be done with the house before restoration work begins. He did not say when that input would be solicited, however.
"We don't yet have a timeline for how that process will be but we've been meeting every two weeks to begin that to determine what the restoration and outreach (will look like) and how we are going to proceed, " Boorman said.
The house predates the Civil War and is steeped in the history of two families.
One of those families is the Maguires, a white family which owned the land and ran it as a plantation before and during the Civil War, and still held the land in the years immediately following the war.
The other family is the Livseys, a prominent south Gwinnett Black family which bought more than 100 acres of the Maguires former land, including the parcel that the house sat on, in 1920. Members of the family sold the house to the county in 2016 but many other acres of the land remain in the Livsey family's hands.
The county recently planned to use eminent domain to take more than 10 acres, including a lake and an apartment building, that the Livsey families still own to add it to a historical park centered around the "Big House." County leaders backed off plans to hold a vote on that at its April 25 meeting after a public backlash.
The "Big House" is not part of the property that Gwinnett officials recently planned to take, even though it would be the centerpiece of the historical park that county officials want that land for.
The plan has always been to restore the house as a historical property that could host tours and educational programs. Livsey family members recently said part of the sale agreement for the "Big House" was that their family history would be preserved.
Since its purchase, however, no real work has been done to restore it even though another pre-Civil War historical house — the Hudson-Nash House near Lilburn — was acquired by the county, moved to a new location and restored in the intervening period since the "Big House" was acquired.
Boorman said funding to work on the "Big House" did not immediately become available for its restoration after it was purchased. In fact, several years went by before the funding was made available, he said.
"We haven't had budget (funding) for this project until the end of (2022) into the beginning of 2023," Boorman said. "That's why we engaged with out historical architects mid-last year to begin their scope, to determine what their scope would be for the process.
"We haven't had it budgeted until this past year."
The county's project administration director said Gwinnett Community Services officials have tried to keep the house from deteriorating since it was acquired. Boorman acknowledged county staff has had to battle issues such as rodents getting into the house, however.
"There are inspections that happen there," he said. "We've actually gone in and cleaned gutters and there's been some times where some rodents had access to get inside. So, we do make regular inspections of the building itself to make sure there is no further damage."
Boorman said there is no water infiltration damage at the house that county officials are aware of.
But, looming over the discussions about the "Big House" is the recent eminent domain fight, which has opened a debate on what the property's use.
Livsey family members have openly expressed fear that the county plans to use the park to only tell visitors about the property's Civil War-related history — the journals of the house's original owner, Thomas Maguire, detail Union soldiers foraging the area around the house for supplies — and that their family's history will be forgotten.
Chad Livsey, the grandson of family patriarch Thomas Livsey, told the Daily Post on Friday that all of the house's history, both the Maguire's and the Livsey's, should be told in the house. That means not only talking about slavery honestly, but also Black entrepreneurship since the Civil War, he said.
"We have a history there. We grew crops, we picked our own cotton, had our own corn, had a mill, sold charcoal and lumber to Atlanta," Livsey said. "I would like to see the history connected and not jumped over, leaped over to leap back in the past 100 years."
Gwinnett County Commissioner Ben Ku circulated a site plan in response to the initial criticism about the eminent domain. Those plans showed, among other things, a recreation of slave quarters on the property.
"We haven't seen anything being done with the house or with anybody even acknowledging us for he past seven years so there's just a lot of questions right now especially after seeing the plans," Livsey said. "That really took everybody over the edge."
Boorman said that site plan is old, however, and that was from before he got involved in the project. It is unclear what bearing that plan will have on what is done with the "Big House."
"All I can say about that is there were some schematics done several years ago," he said. "We're right now concerned about the 'Big House.' That's completely separate from anything else."
Boorman later added about a historical park, "At this point, that's not the project. The project is the restoration of the 'Big House.' There is no discussions, no planning for anything else other than the 'Big House.'"
But, the Livsey family is urging supporters to show up at the hearing, which begins at 7 p.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville, and speak out against the eminent domain effort anyway.
On April 14, family matriarch Dorethia Livsey declared that the family was no longer looking to sell property to the county.
“We do not intend to sell,” Livsey said on April 14. “We have plans for the future, but the main thing is right now to hold onto our land and not to let anyone take it.”
