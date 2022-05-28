For Marvin Atherton, the annual Memorial Day Parade in Dacula is not just a parade.
A parade for the sake of having a parade is not really what he's interested in doing on the last Monday of May every year.
For Atherton, it's about doing something to remember the sacrifices servicemen and women have made, with their lives, while serving in America's armed forces.
"I know everybody likes a parade, but Memorial Day is different from your Braselton parade or your Grayson Day parade or Suwanee Day parade or whatever," Atherton said. "It's a different meaning. The Suwanee Day and Grayson Day and all of that stuff is balloons and clowns and all of that stuff. It's a festival-type thing.
"But, Memorial Day is not (a festival)."
Memorial Day is a day when the Armed Forces is put in the spotlight, but it's very different day from Veterans Day, which is recognized in November. While Veteran's Day is about honoring anyone who has served in the military, Memorial Day, which dates back to the end of the Civil War, is specifically about remembering the people who died in the line of duty.
That's why the Georgia Fallen Heroes placards, remembering fallen service members, is always a part of the Dacula Memorial Day Parade. There will be 305 placards in this year's parade.
"To me, every year is big because it's honoring our fallen heroes," Atherton said. "Every year, that's big thing to me because it just doesn't happen. Everybody is just too busy with other things. I'm just happy that people do come out on Memorial Day in Dacula to watch the parade."
The 29th Annual Dacula Memorial Day Parade is one of the major events taking place in Gwinnett County on Memorial Day, which is Monday. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and the parade route will be a loop that begins and ends at Hebron Baptist Church.
The parade route will come out of Hebron's parking lot onto Dacula Road and then turn right onto Wilson Street. It will then head down Wilson and turn right onto Second Avenue. After that, it will cross Broad Street to Hebron Church Road in front of Dacula High School and the come back to Hebron Baptist Church.
This year's theme is "Our Fallen, Your Freedom," and the grand marshal will be retired Army Col. Ben H. Penton, a veteran of the Korean War who later served in Georgia Army National Guard.
Atherton also plans to read the story of a survivor of the D-Day invasion at Normandy at the parade.
"I just always try to instill in the young people what Memorial Day is all about," Atherton said. "That's why I try to include as many young groups of kids in the parade. That's why I always have a young person singing the National Anthem for the parade. It's because I want them involved."
About 80 participants are expected to be in this year's parade, which is down from the more than 100 entries that it had before the COVID-19 pandemic but is still higher than the number of entries that were in last year's parade, according to Atherton.
Blackhawk helicopters will also do a flyover for the parade for the second year in a row. The 116th Army Band is also expected to be in this year's parade.
Meanwhile, another big staple of Memorial Day in Gwinnett is the annual county Memorial Day ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center's Fallen Heroes Memorial, located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
This year's event will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, and county officials announced they plan to recognize four people who died in the line of their work during the ceremony.
The people who will be recognized this year include:
• Gwinnett native and American Medical Response EMT Logan James Wade, who died while he was offering assistance at the scene of a car crash on Interstate 85 in September 2021. He stopped to offer the assistance while he was on his way to provide supplies to first responders who were helping out in Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
• Gwinnett Police recruit Ronald Donat, who died when he experienced a medical emergency at the training academy in October 2021.
• U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jonathan Edward Gierke, a Lawrenceville native who died in January in a military vehicle crash near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
• Gwinnett Department of Water Resources employee Constantin “Gigi” Bolof, who died last September after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic around a construction site.
County officials will add the names of Wade, Donat and Gierke to the Fallen Heroes Memorial during the ceremony. Bolof's name was already added during a private ceremony last fall.
Some other events taking place this weekend include:
• Snellville's Memorial Day from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the city's Veteran's Memorial outside City Hall, which is located at 2342 Oak Road.
• Sugar Hill will host a Memorial Day Ceremony from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Monday at the city's Veterans Memorial on West Broad Street.
• Peachtree Corners' Memorial Day activities, which include a lowering of the flag to half mast while a Bugler plays "To The Colors" at 6:28 a.m., and then a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Both activities will take place at the Peachtree Corners Town Green, which is located at 5140 Town Center Boulevard. Retired USNR CDR Ricardo Grave de Peralta will speak during the 11 a.m. event.
• Norcross' Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Thrasher Park, which is located in downtown Norcross.
