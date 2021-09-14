Lilburn City Hall and library branch is shown in this file photo. the library will co-host a Citizenship Clinic with Gwinnett County and Asian Americans Advancing Justice on Friday to help people with naturalization paperwork.
Gwinnett County, Gwinnett libraries and Asian Americans Advancing Justice will offer a free clinic later this week to help people who need assistance with paperwork to become naturalized citizens of the United States.
The Citizenship Clinic, which will be held at the Lilburn library branch from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, is part of Welcoming Week celebrations that are being hosted in Gwinnett County this week. Welcoming Week is a nationwide effort to recognize immigrants, refugees and long-time residents.
"Applicants who qualify and complete the naturalization application and fee waiver (if applicable), can meet in person with a staff immigration advocate," county officials said in a statement. "(Asian Americans) Advancing Justice-Atlanta legal representatives will also be on-hand to review applications and provide legal assistance."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
