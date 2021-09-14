Lilburn City Hall (copy)

Gwinnett County, Gwinnett libraries and Asian Americans Advancing Justice will offer a free clinic later this week to help people who need assistance with paperwork to become naturalized citizens of the United States.

The Citizenship Clinic, which will be held at the Lilburn library branch from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, is part of Welcoming Week celebrations that are being hosted in Gwinnett County this week. Welcoming Week is a nationwide effort to recognize immigrants, refugees and long-time residents.

"Applicants who qualify and complete the naturalization application and fee waiver (if applicable), can meet in person with a staff immigration advocate," county officials said in a statement. "(Asian Americans) Advancing Justice-Atlanta legal representatives will also be on-hand to review applications and provide legal assistance."

Anyone who attends the clinic must register in advance at gwinnettpl.libnet.info/event/5489117. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The Lilburn library branch is located at 4817 Church Street, as part of the City Hall complex at the intersection of Church and Main streets.

People who are interested in getting assistance at the clinic must meet the following requirements:

• Be at least 18 when they file Form N-400, which is the application for naturalization.

• Be a permanent resident, with a “Green Card," for at least five years or three years if the person adjusted through marriage.

• Show proof that they have lived in the state or USCIS district where they will file their application for at least three months.

• Show proof that they have continuously lived in the United States for at least five years.

• Show proof that they have been physically present in the United States for at least 30 months out of the last five years.

• Demonstrate an ability to read, write and speak basic English.

• Demonstrate a basic understanding of U.S. history and government.

• Be a person of good moral character.

