Gwinnett County drivers are going to want to slow down when driving past schools from now on, or they may end up getting their pictures taken for a not-so-good reason.
County commissioners approved a request from Gwinnett County police to install speed cameras in some school zones in the county on Tuesday. The request was based on research police did at six school zones, according to Deputy Chief J.D. McClure.
"We found fairly significant violations of speed limits," McClure told commissioners. "The goal would be to identify and cite violators within our speed zones. The end result is increased safety for motorists and pedestrians in the form of students who may walking to and from school."
McClure said there are some benefits to using the cameras. One of them is that officers will not have to be stationed in school zones to look for speeders.
"This will allow those officers to return to their normal patrol functions," he said.
Initially, drivers will only be given warnings as county officials let them get used to the new process for looking for speeders. Notices will be installed before the county begins using the cameras.
The question that has not yet been answered, however, is where the cameras will be installed.
Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said the school zone speeding research that served as the basis for the police department's request for the cameras was conducted at Lanier and Discovery high schools as well as Beaver Ridge, Camp Creek, Duncan Creek and Ivey Creek elementary schools.
That does not necessarily mean those schools will be where the cameras will be installed, however.
"These school zones were chosen at random and will not necessarily be one of the school zones a camera is placed at," Winderweddle said. "More research is needed before a particular school zone is decided upon."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.