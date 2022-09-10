Law enforcement officers salute a wreath that was placed at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center during a ceremony last year honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. A virtual ceremony and wreath laying will be broadcast on Sunday morning, which will be the 21st anniversary of the attacks.
Leaders, law enforcement, fire fighters and residents from around Gwinnett County will take time on Sunday to mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
There are at least three programs that have been scheduled in the county for Sunday. There are in-person events scheduled to take place in Norcross and at Parkview High School. There will also be a virtual program that can be viewed on televisions, smartphones or computers.
The programs will commemorate the lives lost when terrorists flew two planes into the World Trade Center in New York City, one plane into the Pentagon just outside Washington D.C. and a fourth plane that crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.
Gwinnett County government will host a virtual 9/11 wreath-laying ceremony at 8:30 a.m. The program, which can be watched on TVGwinnettLive.com as well as the county's Vimeo channel and the Gwinnett Fire Department's Facebook page, will include remarks from county officials including Gwinnett's police and fire chiefs as well as county commissioners.
A public safety honor guard will also lay a wreath at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center's Fallen Heroes Memorial, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
Among the in-person events, Norcross will hold its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8:15 a.m. on Sunday at Betty Mauldin Park, which is located at 65 Lawrenceville St. in Norcross.
Mayor Craig Newton and Norcross’ Police Department, Gwinnett County Fire and the Norcross Masonic Lodge are expected to participate in the event, which will include the ringing of a bell at 8:45 a.m. to mark when the first tower of the World Trade Center was hit.
The event will also include the playing of bagpipe.
Elsewhere, a new club at Parkview High School called Young Americans for Freedom will display 2,977 American flags in front of the school on Sunday morning. The group is inviting community members to come to the school and reflect on the 9/11 anniversary.
Community members are also invited to participate in moments of silence that will occur at 8:45 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. to mark when each of the Twin Towers were hit in New York. The school is located at 998 Cole Drive in Lilburn.
