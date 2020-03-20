Gwinnett County officials issued a warning on Friday that mandatory business and park closures could be coming if places such as gyms, entertainment venues, personal care establishments, restaurants and even Gwinnett residents don't voluntarily take steps to contain the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
Gwinnett Commission chairwoman Charlotte Nash issued a request to businesses to amend operations to incorporate social distancing and switch to take-out dining only, or close voluntarily, as the world continues to grapple with the outbreak. There have been 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gwinnett County so far, and 507 cases across Georgia, according to figures released by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday afternoon.
Fourteen Georgians have died from the disease so far.
"By quickly taking these actions, businesses will help shorten the period of time the entire community is adversely affected by COVID-19," the county's announcement of Nash's request states. "Without such voluntary actions, it is likely that mandated closures will have to be instituted."
The requests to businesses is one of two Nash made to the community as the week ended and officials work to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
Nash made a separate request to community organizations — and Gwinnett residents in general — on Saturday, asking them to stop congregating in public. County officials particularly noted groups of people congregating in the county parks and warned that parks will be closed if residents do not follow instructions against large congregations posted at the park.
"Everyone should practice social distancing if they visit County parks," officials said in a statement. "Large groups, primarily teens and young adults, are congregating in outdoor sports facilities at County parks without regard for the need to maintain distance among themselves. Gwinnett County Government urges compliance with the posted notices at parks. Otherwise, it will be necessary to prohibit the use of facilities such as skate parks and outdoor volleyball and basketball courts."
Nash asked faith-based organizations, such as churches, as well as nonprofits and athletic organizations to stop holding in-person events that draw large groups of people if they have not already done so. The county said several of those groups have already voluntarily complied.
“Gwinnett County’s many faith-based groups and other community organizations contribute to the rich fabric of Gwinnett in so many ways," Nash said. "The district commissioners and I appreciate the steps taken by many of these groups in response to the threat posed by COVID-19. I know that we can count on our community groups to find creative ways to serve the needs of their members and the community while also helping slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The actions businesses are being asked to take are based on recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as social distancing.
Several restaurants and entertainment venues in Gwinnett have already taken the steps requested by Nash and the CDC.
“The district commissioners and I would like to express our deep appreciation to the Gwinnett restaurants, fitness centers, entertainment venues, hair and nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and similar establishments that have closed or modified their operations on a voluntary basis,” Nash said.
Restaurants in unincorporated Gwinnett County are being asked to close their dining rooms and patio dining areas, and switch to drive-thru, take out or delivery service operations.
Entertainment venues, such as theaters, bowling alleys, live entertainment venues, arcades, private clubs, fitness centers or studios, tattoo parlors, hair and nail salons are asked to incorporate efforts to minimize the likelihood of spreading the diseases, particularly social distancing practices that keep visitors, patrons or customers at least six feet apart from each other.
If they cannot do so, they are being asked to close for the duration of the outbreak.
“Again, we would like to say thank you to all of the businesses that have already changed their operations in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Nash said.
(1) comment
And who is going to pay the rent for those businesses forced to close? How about wages including those who are self employed? We are well and truly screwed!
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.