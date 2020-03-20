Gwinnett county officials issued a warning on Friday that mandatory business closures could be coming if places such as gyms, entertainment venues, personal care establishments and restaurants don't voluntarily take steps to contain the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
Gwinnett Commission chairwoman Charlotte Nash issued a request to businesses to amend operations to incorporate social distancing and switch to take-out dining only, or close voluntarily, as the world continues to grapple with the outbreak. There have been 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gwinnett County so far, and 485 cases across Georgia, according to figures released by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday afternoon.
Fourteen Georgians have died from the disease so far.
"By quickly taking these actions, businesses will help shorten the period of time the entire community is adversely affected by COVID-19," the county's announcement of Nash's request states. "Without such voluntary actions, it is likely that mandated closures will have to be instituted."
The actions businesses are being asked to take are based on recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as social distancing.
Several restaurants and entertainment venues in Gwinnett have already taken the steps requested by Nash and the CDC.
“The district commissioners and I would like to express our deep appreciation to the Gwinnett restaurants, fitness centers, entertainment venues, hair and nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and similar establishments that have closed or modified their operations on a voluntary basis,” Nash said.
Restaurants in unincorporated Gwinnett County are being asked to close their dining rooms and patio dining areas, and switch to drive-thru, take out or delivery service operations.
Entertainment venues, such as theaters, bowling alleys, live entertainment venues, arcades, private clubs, fitness centers or studios, tattoo parlors, hair and nail salons are asked to incorporate efforts to minimize the likelihood of spreading the diseases, particularly social distancing practices that keep visitors, patrons or customers at least six feet apart from each other.
If they cannot do so, they are being asked to close for the duration of the outbreak.
“Again, we would like to say thank you to all of the businesses that have already changed their operations in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Nash said.
