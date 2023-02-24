GJAC aerial file photo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is shown in this aerial photograph.

 Photo: Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County commissioners are moving to adopt international property maintenance rules that will enable the county's code enforcement officers to issue citations for interior code violations at rental properties.

The county began the process of adopting the International Property Maintenance Code this past week. Adoption of the code would enable the county's code enforcement officers to work with rental property tenants to ensure the interiors of their residences remain up to code. Code enforcement officers currently have no authority over interior issues at rental properties.

