Gwinnett County commissioners are moving to adopt international property maintenance rules that will enable the county's code enforcement officers to issue citations for interior code violations at rental properties.
The county began the process of adopting the International Property Maintenance Code this past week. Adoption of the code would enable the county's code enforcement officers to work with rental property tenants to ensure the interiors of their residences remain up to code. Code enforcement officers currently have no authority over interior issues at rental properties.
The rules would only apply to rental properties.
“Everyone deserves a safe and comfortable place to live,” County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “This resolution not only ensures our residents feel valued, it holds landlords accountable for how their properties are maintained.”
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs must first review the proposed policy change before the Board of Commissioners can officially adopt the International Property Maintenance Code. State law requires the 60-day review by the DCA before final adoption can take place.
The International Property Maintenance Code was compiled by the International Code Council. The code requires, among other things, all interior surfaces are maintained and that issues are corrected swiftly. It also requires ongoing pest control, making sure equipment works, and ensuring the interiors of rental properties main clean and sanitary.
The code does state that occupants of rental units will be tasked with ensuring the interior of their particular unit remains clean while property owners are responsible for shared and public areas.
An occupant can be held responsible if their actions, or failure to act, directly leads to any rodent or insect infestation.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
