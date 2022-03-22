The Gwinnett and Walton Habitat for Humanity affiliates announced they have received a $2 million donation from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott that will be used to provide affordable housing in Gwinnett and Walton counties.
Photo: Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity / Facebook
Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity is getting $2 million from an author and philanthropist to help provide affordable housing in Gwinnett and Walton counties.
The financial gift is part of $436 million dollars that author MacKenzie Scott gave to Habitat for Humanity International for 83 U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations. Local Habitat for Humanity officials said they plan to use the money as a lead gift for their Build BETTER Capital Campaign.
The campaign's goal is to build 30 homes in two neighborhoods in Gwinnett and Walton counties by 2025.
“This donation is a true answer to prayer and will allow us to achieve our goal of serving 30 more families with affordable homeownership over the next four years,” Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Brent Bohanan said.
Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity was one of five Habitat affiliates in Georgia that are receiving a portion of Scott's donation. The other affiliates include the Atlanta, Columbus, Houston County and Jonesboro-based Southern Crescent affiliates.
Habitat International will get $25 million itself from the donation to use in efforts to fight systemic racism in housing.
Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity officials said the money they received will help purchase land for the 30 Build BETTER Capital Campaign homes to be built on.
Affordable housing has been a major topic among Gwinnett County officials recently. Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson told the Daily Post earlier this month that it was the most important issue that she highlighted in her State of the County Address.
“We have a lot of our constituents, we have a lot of residents who can’t afford to live in this county (and) we have a lot of our workforce who can’t afford to live in this county,” Hendrickson told reporters after her speech. “In order to own a home that is $200,000, you have to make at least $50,000, but we’re not building any homes that are in the $200,000 price range so people are priced out of this community.”
The local donation's impact will not only be felt in Gwinnett and Walton counties, however. Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity officials said 10% of the donation they received will be tithed to help build homes in Haiti as well.
