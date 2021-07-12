Gwinnett County Habitat for Humanity has been actively working to help people in need in the county have access to housing for more than 30 years, but it is now making a major change whose impact will be felt in neighboring Walton County.
The Gwinnett and Walton Habitat for Humanity affiliates announced Monday that they are merging to become one single affiliate, called Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity, that will work with residents in both counties.
The new combined organization will told its first home build in Walton County in September.
"Our team has been excited to spend more time in Walton County building relationships with local leaders, businesses and churches to gain an understanding of the needs in the area," Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity officials said.
"We have been thrilled to meet so many amazing community members who have welcomed us with open arms and committed to working with us. Together we will succeed in building homes, communities and hope in Walton County."
Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity has been around since 1988 and has built more than 150 homes in Gwinnett County. It also began its first neighborhood revitalization project last year.
It will now offer home build, revitalization and A Brush With Kindness home improvement program efforts in both Gwinnett and Walton counties.
As the new combined Habitat for Humanity affiliate prepares for its first home build in Walton County, however, its officials are also raising awareness that it needs financial donations from both counties to help pay for that build.
The organization said it needs to raise $26,000 to fully fund the project, which will entail building a new home on property donated by Darrell McWaters.
Anyone interested in making a donation to the effort can call Jen Welch at 770-931-8080 ext. 1101, or visit habitatgwinnett.charityproud.org/Donate/MiniCampaign/13218.
Habitat has already gotten some community support for the build. HOPE Monroe, for example, has agreed to match up to $10,000 in donations to help cover the cost of the build. Lowe's Home Improvement has also issued a grant to Habitat to help pay for construction costs.
Meanwhile, Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity ReStore is providing some funding to sponsor the home build. It will also provide some of its team members to serve as volunteers for the build.
"We are so grateful for our generous sponsors and donors that are partnering with us to fund this build for a deserving family in Walton County," Habitat for Humanity official said.
