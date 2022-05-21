Months of candidates trying to prove to their party's voters — or Gwinnett voters in general for nonpartisan races — that they are the best people for offices they are running for comes down to Tuesday.
Georgia's partisan primary and nonpartisan election will be held on Tuesday. Early voting for the election ended on Friday and now voters who neither cast ballots in person during that time period, or cast an absentee ballot, will head to the polls as candidates make last minute pleas for votes.
The election this week has significant implications for not only Gwinnett County, but Georgia as a whole. While Democrats have only candidate running for governor, the Republicans have several candidates challenging incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.
Both parties also have contested down ballot races for office such as lieutenant governor, secretary of state, insurance commissioner, attorney general, labor commissioner and state school superintendent.
Republicans also have several candidates vying for the chance to face U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in November, with former University of Georgia football player and businessman Herschel Walker at the forefront of the GOP field.
The GOP also has only one candidate for the open agriculture commissioner race, Tyler Harper, but the Democrats have a contested race to determine who will face him in November.
A big race to watch in Gwinnett is the Democratic primary for the 7th Congressional District, where Congresswomen Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux are facing each other in a contest that also includes state Rep. Donna McLeod.
The Republican primary field for the 7th Congressional District includes Michael Corbin, Mark Gonsalves, Lisa McCoy, YG Nyghtstorm and Mary West.
The 7th Congressional District includes the southern half of Gwinnett, from Lawrenceville south, as well as Duluth and Dacula.
But, voters in the majority of the northern half of Gwinnett will be casting ballots in the 9th Congressional District race. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde is facing challenges from Michael Boggus, J. Gregory Howard, John London and Ben Souther in the Republican primary for the seat. The winner will face Democrat Mike Ford in November.
But, voters in the Sugar Hill area are now in the 6th Congressional District. The Republican primary field for that race includes Jake Evans, Byron Gatewood, Meagan Hanson, Blake Harbin, Rich McCormick, Paulette Smith, Mallory Staples, Suzi Voyles and Eugene Yu.
The Democratic Party field for the 6th Congressional District race includes Bob Christian and Wayne C. White.
Locally, the non-partisan races for Gwinnett County Board of Education Districts 2 and 4 will likely have the most significant impact. This is the first time Gwinnett has had non-partisan school board races, and elections officials have been stressing the fact that their non-partisan races means there will not be school board races in November.
Whoever wins on Tuesday, or a runoff in June if one is needed in one of the races, will take office in January 2023.
Michael Rudnick is challenging incumbent school board member Steve Knudsen in the District 2 race.
The open race for school board District 4 includes Kelly Kautz, Tony Sellers, Adrienne Simmons, Matt Sones and Alexis Williams.
Other nonpartisan races appearing on Gwinnett ballots are for judicial seats.
Gwinnett Superior Court Judge Tracie Cason is facing a challenge from Andre Johnson while Superior Court Judge Angela Duncan is facing a challenge from B. Thassanee “B T” Parker and Superior Court Judge Tim Hamil is facing a challenge from Karen Scott Greene.
Meanwhile, Erica Dove, Matt Miller, Elaine Amankwah Nietmann are running for an open seat on the Gwinnett State Court bench to replace retiring judge Pamela South.
Voters have to go all the way to the end of their ballot to find the nonpartisan races if they choose a partisan primary ballot. If they prefer to only vote in the nonpartisan races, however, they can ask for a nonpartisan ballot.
The only county level seats that have contested party primaries are Gwinnett Board of Commissioners District 2 and Gwinnett Solicitor General. The contested primaries for both seats are on the Democratic Party side.
Incumbent county Commissioner Ben Ku is facing a challenge from Jahangir Hossain in the Democratic Party primary for Commission District 2. The winner will face Republican John Sabic in November.
Meanwhile, Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside is facing a challenge from Lisamarie Bristol in the Democratic Party primary for his seat.
Additionally, there are contested primaries for several seats in Gwinnett's 29-seat legislative delegation.
Copies of the full consolidated Republican, Democratic and Nonpartisan ballots for Tuesday's election can be found with this article on gwinnettdailypost.com.
Runoffs for any races where no candidate gets more than 50% of the votes cast in the race will be held on June 21.
