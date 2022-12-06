Gwinnett County voters went to the polls one last time in 2022 on Tuesday when they cast their ballots in the state's U.S. Senate runoff election.

The runoff pitted U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., against Republican opponent, Herschel Walker. The high profile race, which has drawn national attention, had already garnered a large turnout from voters before election day. Georgia officials said 1.85 million voters in the state cast ballots either during advance in-person voting through absentee mail-in voting by the end of last Friday.