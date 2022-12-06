A small number of voters check in and cast ballots for the U.S. Senate runoff election at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville on Tuesday morning. The polling site saw only 116 voters in the first three hours of voting on election day.
Gwinnett voters cast their U.S. Senate runoff election ballots at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville on Tuesday morning. Turnout was lite at the voting site.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
A Gwinnett voter receives assistance from a poll worker as she inserts her U.S. Senate runoff election ballot in a scanner at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville on Tuesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
A Gwinnett voter casts his U.S. Senate runoff election ballot at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville on Tuesday morning. Turnout was lite at the voting site.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
A Gwinnett voter checks in to cast a ballot in the U.S. Senate runoff election at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville on Tuesday morning.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
The polling location at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville saw just 116 voters cast ballots in the first three hours of voting for the U.S. Senate runoff election on Tuesday.
Gwinnett County voters went to the polls one last time in 2022 on Tuesday when they cast their ballots in the state's U.S. Senate runoff election.
The runoff pitted U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., against Republican opponent, Herschel Walker. The high profile race, which has drawn national attention, had already garnered a large turnout from voters before election day. Georgia officials said 1.85 million voters in the state cast ballots either during advance in-person voting through absentee mail-in voting by the end of last Friday.
That included 129,162 early ballots case in Gwinnett County. The county had also received 12,102 absentee by mail ballots as of Monday. In other words, Gwinnett County came into Tuesday already at a 25% voter turnout for the runoff.
Election day turnout for at least some polling sites, however, was light with voters trickling in and finishing voting within a couple of minutes.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
