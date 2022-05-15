Gwinnett's 'I Voted' stickers have been written in English and Spanish for recent elections cycles to comply with the Voting Rights Act of 1965. A Georgia Secretary of State official said voters from the county have been seeing the Spanish translation for 'Household of' on elections materials sent to them by the county, however, reporting the translation as an illegal voter.
Let's get one thing out of the way upfront: "Hogar De" is not trying to steal anyone's vote in Gwinnett County.
"Hogar de" is not a fraudulent voter. "Hogar de" is not even a person.
"Hogar de" is just the Spanish translation for "household of."
But, Gwinnett voters have seen the phrase in the address line on elections materials they have received from the county, gotten confused about it and filed complaints about illegal voting over it.
"The Gwinnett County Board of Elections and Registration sent out mailers to Gwinnett voters addressed to 'Household of / Hogar de,'" said Ari Schaffer, chief of staff at the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. "Apparently, a significant number of people are reading that and thinking someone by the name of Hogar De is fraudulently registered at their home, rather than realizing hogar de is just the Spanish translation of 'household of.' Because it's Gwinnett, all election mailing has to be in Spanish as well."
Gwinnett County is the only county in Georgia that is required, under the Voting Rights Act of 1965, to provide election materials in more than language. The act states that, if the number of people that speak a specific language other than English reaches a certain threshold in a county, all election materials in that county must be provided in that language as well as English.
In Gwinnett County's case, Spanish is the language that meets that threshold. It's why banners outside Gwinnett polling locations in recent years have said both "Vote Here" and "Vote Aqui," and why the "I voted" stickers have been written in both English and Spanish.
To comply with the act, every document that is produced and sent out by the county's elections office has to include Spanish translations of every word that is written in English.
That includes addressing elections materials to "Household of / Hogar de."
But, the confusion has created headaches for officials from the Secretary of State's Office and both the Georgia Republican and Democratic parties to deal with as voters direct their complaints over the address phrasing to the state and the political parties.
"Our office and the party committees have been inundated with calls and emails alleging fraudulent registrations," Schaffer said.
