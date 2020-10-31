Gwinnett County voters are being asked to make a lot of decisions when they cast their ballots in the general election happening on Tuesday, but one of the lessor talked about issues deals with the education funding.
In addition to voting for president, U.S. Senate, Congress and a host of local offices, Gwinnett voters have to decide whether the education special purpose location option sales tax designed to pay for projects in Gwinnett County Public Schools and Buford City Schools should be continued for an additional five years. The tax would raise an estimated $984.5 million over the five year period if voters approve the extension.
"What we're asking for voters to approve on (Tuesday) is not a new tax and that's a very important point," Gwinnett County Public Schools Chief of Staff Berney Kirkland said during a recent meeting the county's school board. "It's an extension of a tax that's been in place for another five years, a tax that's been in place since 1997."
The current E-SPLOST is set to expire at the end of June 2022, and the item voters are casting ballots on now is designed to push that sunset date back to June 30, 2027. The breakdown of where the funding would go is $957.09 million for GCPS and $27.4 million for Buford City Schools.
Capital improvements that the E-SPLOST is expected to cover, if voters approve it, include construction of a new middle school in the Archer cluster; renovations or additions at Archer High School, Harbins Elementary School, Central Gwinnett High School, Trickum Middle School, North Gwinnett High School, Shiloh Middle School and the Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology theatre; Technology improvements for all schools; the purchase of digital instructional materials, software and textbooks; new school buses; and maintenance and improvements at schools and athletic facilities.
Some of the technology projects that GCPS is planning to use the E-SPLOST for include: student desktop and laptop computers for classrooms, labs and media centers; laptop carts and docking stations; desktop and laptop computers for staff members; printers and scanners; document cameras; AV, network, USB and power cables; computer monitors; projectors for classrooms, labs, media centers and select conferences; broadcast studio upgrades; flat-panel displays that will be installed in common areas and select conference rooms; interactive, flat-panel displays; sound systems for cafeterias; microphones for classroom teachers in the elementary schools; audio recording capabilities for fine arts classrooms; IP TV set-top boxes; AV upgrades in high school theaters; network cabling infrastructure; switches for the core network and local area network; central onsite servers; uninterruptable power supplies; wireless access points for classrooms and common areas; and applicable integration services and warranties.
Buford City Schools said it will use its funds from the tax to pay back the bonds that were issued to fund construction of Buford High School as well as "acquiring, constructing and equipping" new schools; building and equipping new classrooms and instructional support spaces at existing schools; fund new athletic facilities and pay for improvements at existing schools.
Kirkland said that, although the expiration of the current E-SPLOST is a little more than a year and a half away, there is a logic behind why it is going before voters this week.
"We are asking for the renewal now because it allows us to plan more strategically to meet those building needs as well as the needs for technology and for other capital improvements if we know well in advance that we're going to have that source of revenue to pay for those capital improvements and knowing that sales tax will be coming to us," Kirkland said.
As part of the ballot question voters will see when they make a decision on the E-SPLOST, they will be asked about approving the sale of up to $300 million in general obligation bonds. Those bonds will be used to "jumpstart" work on many of the projects the tax is intended to pay for, Kirkland said.
The bonds will be paid back through the funds collected through the E-SPLOST.
Each school systems has set up areas on their respective websites to explain their plans for how the E-SPLOST funds will be used. Those sites can be found at bit.ly/34Jx73K for GCPS and bit.ly/3efqycw for Buford City Schools.
