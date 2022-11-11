Retired Army Col. Dolores Hampton shakes hands with a fellow military veteran at Gwinnett County's Veterans Day Ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Friday. Hampton delivered the keynote address at the event.
Retired Army Col. Dolores Hampton shakes hands with a fellow military veteran at Gwinnett County's Veterans Day Ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Friday. Hampton delivered the keynote address at the event.
Photo: Gwinnett County
A public safety honor guard prepares to present a wreath honoring military veterans during Gwinnett County's annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Friday.
Photo: Gwinnett County
A handmade sign honors military veterans at Gwinnett County's Veterans Day Ceremony a the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Friday.
Photo: Gwinnett County
A World War II veteran waves as he is recognized during Gwinnett County's Veterans Day Ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Friday.
Photo: Gwinnett County
Nearly two dozen military veterans pose for a photo with Gwinnett County leaders after the county's Veterans Day Ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Friday.
Veterans have earned any recognitions that come their way on Nov. 11 or any other day of the year because of sacrifices they have made to the nation, according to a retired Army colonel who delivered the keynote address at Gwinnett County's Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday.
Retired Army Col. Dolores Hampton also said veterans families have made their own sacrifices as well and also deserve recognition as well.
Those sacrifices also mean communities should offer any support veterans need after they come out of active military service, whether it's help getting a job or help dealing with some trauma they experienced during combat, Hampton said.
"To me, veterans are the cornerstone of communities, and they deserve everything they have coming," she said. "They have defended and they have protected our nation's freedom.
"Yes, some of you volunteered, like myself. Others, many years ago, were drafted. We no longer have a draft so we have to go out and recruit people. But, we have one things that we all have in common, and that's the pride in serving our country."
The need for support for veterans was one of the main messages of several people who spoke at the county's Veterans Day Ceremony, which was held in the auditorium of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
Veterans who served in conflicts ranging from World War II to the Global War on Terror attended the event.
And, several county commissioners spoke at the event as well and talked about the county's new veterans resource center.
The center was recreated as a result of Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, himself a military veteran, advocating for the needs of his fellow veterans.
"Our new office came just a year after the county was officially designated a Purple Heart County, which allows us to offer certain programs and services at discounts or no cost to our Purple Heart recipients," Watkins said.
"There is still plenty of work to do in the county to ensure that all of our almost 40,000 veterans are supported in every facet of life."
Hampton said she appreciated commissioners talking about family members who served in the military. She explained that veterans should be talked about in a positive light and their needs should be addressed by communities.
"I love the opportunity like this where I can come out and praise and I can talk about veterans," Hampton said. "You know, we need to hear more talk about veterans."
