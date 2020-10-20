Gwinnett tax payers won’t have to pay convenience fees if they pay their property tax bills online — and they can thank the federal CARES Act for that.
County Tax Commissioner Richard Steele announced the county will use funds from the COVID-19 relief bill to cover the online convenience fees for debit and credit card tax bill payments.
“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to pay their property taxes safely,” Steele said. “Obtaining this grant helps us do that, and I sincerely hope people take advantage of it during the pandemic to pay online from the safety of home.”
Property owners can pay their 2020 property tax bills, which are due by Dec. 1, by E-check, debit or credit card with no added convenience fees online at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/pay. The county is offering payment scheduling, but taxpayers must pay the full bill by Dec. 1.
Any tax payer who paid their property tax bill online before the grant funding was available to cover their convenience fees can expect to receive an automatic refund on the card they used to pay their bill.
Any property owners who have questions about the convenience fee waiver, or need other assistance paying their tax bill can call the Tax Commissioner’s Office at 770-822-8800, send an email to Tax@GwinnettCounty.com or use the chat feature on www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com.
