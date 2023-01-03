Gwinnett County and many other parts of Georgia may face some bumpy weather from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night, according to Gwinnett County emergency management officials.
The National Weather Service is forecasting "several waves" of severe storms will move into Georgia from Alabama Tuesday afternoon. These storms could produce flooding and brief tornadoes. Large parts of Georgia, including Gwinnett County, have been placed under a hazardous weather outlook because of the storms.
"Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through," the National Weather Service's Peachtree City office said in its weather outlook. "Severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning."
As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Gwinnett County is slated to have a slight risk of experiencing the more severe elements on Tuesday while areas south of Atlanta are at an enhanced risk.
That does not mean Gwinnettians won't see some issues caused by the weather, however.
In Gwinnett County, the weather is expected to move in after 4 p.m., with patchy fog expected after 5 p.m. There is a 60% chance that one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain will fall in the afternoon with wind gusts up to 15 mph forecast.
Tuesday night will be similar to the afternoon forecast, but the chance of rain will increase to 90%.
On Wednesday, more rain is expected with a thunderstorm possible before 2 p.m. followed by chance of additional rain between 2 and 5 p.m. The wind gusts are expected to go as high as 20 mph on Wednesday.
Overall, a Gwinnett emergency management warning shared by Snellville police said areas could see a total of 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday, with a possibility that flash flooding could occur. Emergency management officials did not rule out the possibility that the winds could cause trees to take down power lines as well.
The National Weather Service has only issued a flood warning for west-central Georgia so far, however.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
