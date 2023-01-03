323385004_720238082958365_1643746833598110676_n.jpg

Gwinnett County and many other parts of Georgia may face some bumpy weather from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night, according to Gwinnett County emergency management officials.

The National Weather Service is forecasting "several waves" of severe storms will move into Georgia from Alabama Tuesday afternoon. These storms could produce flooding and brief tornadoes. Large parts of Georgia, including Gwinnett County, have been placed under a hazardous weather outlook because of the storms.

