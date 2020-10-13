In an effort to make sure Gwinnett residents comply with public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials are turning to a new strategy: mom nagging.
The county has launched a new public health education campaign called Listen to Gwinnett Moms to highlight the importance of steps such as wearing face masks, frequently washing hands and practicing social distancing. Real moms participated in an educational video to highlight the important public health steps residents can practice to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“With the amount of information available on the news and across social media, knowing what to do to keep yourself and family healthy during this pandemic isn’t always straightforward," Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. "It’s an important moment for us to come together to provide much-needed clarity and create a sense of community through this countywide campaign.
“We want to empower our community to recognize the significance these small acts play in protecting our collective health and can think of no better spokespeople for this message than our very own Gwinnett moms, who care the most.”
As of Monday afternoon, Gwinnett had seen a total of 28,861 COVID-19 cases, as well as 424 deaths from the disease, reported since March.
In the last two weeks alone, there were 1,230 new reports of the disease in Gwinnett, with an incidence rate of 127 new cases for every 100,000 residents during that 14-day time period. The new case numbers have been on a gradual decline since late summer.
The county's overall incidence rate for all cases reported since March is 2,971.85 cases for every 100,000 residents.
The Listen to Gwinnett Moms campaign has the mothers from the county's diverse population groups giving advice on reducing the spread of COVID-19 by using — what else — "momisms."
The sprinkle in such famous motherly sayings such as "listen to me with both ears," "it's my job to keep you safe," "for the millionth time," "wash your dang hands" and the ever-classic trinity of "because I said so," "don't test me on this" and "I brought you into this world, and I can take you out."
One mom in the video even said "six feet is fine, but 60 feet is even better."
Another mom said, "I know I told you sharing is caring, but this is not what I meant."
A third mother went so far as making the ultimate threat, however.
"You know I love you, but if you don't listen to me, I will call your mother-in-law," she said.
But, what mom nagging session wouldn't be complete without at least one of the moms saying, "Would it kill you to call your mother once in awhile?"
Yep, that one is in there too.
“These are the kinds of safety tips we grew up hearing at home, and now as our community continues to work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we know that our moms really do know best,” District 4 Commissioner, and mom, Marlene Fosque said.
“The potential impact for a public health education campaign like this one is tremendous. We look forward to seeing how our community can continue to rise to the challenge of fighting COVID-19 as we look out for each other by embracing and using these safety tips.”
The Listen to Gwinnett Moms campaign can be found at listentogwinnettmoms.com, and residents — particularly the mothers in the county — are encouraged to share the information on social media using the hashtag #ListenToGwinnettMoms.
