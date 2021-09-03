Gwinnett County transportation officials made a significant request for the 2022 county budget on Tuesday.
They want a citizens panel and Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson to include $3.3 million in funding for new Gwinnett County Transit routes, adding local service to places such as Buford, Suwanee and Snellville as well as other transit options. The request also includes additional service to get eastern Gwinnett residents into Atlanta.
"This is a request to bring transit options to a wider area and larger population across the county," Gwinnett Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey told the budget review committee. "It includes the purchase of vehicles, operational funds to support the additional planned service and additional staff to support the program."
The transit request pending before the Citizens Budget Review Committee is to add five local services routes, a commuter bus route that would run between Dacula and Atlanta and the return of microtransit in Snellville.
The five local routes include routes connecting Gwinnett Place Mall and the Mall of Georgia, Lilburn and Stone Mountain and Snellville with MARTA's Indian Creek Park and Ride lot.
The Snellville local bus service would run on U.S. Highway 78.
The bus routes are expected to take about three years to implement.
"After three years, this total package increases local bus service by 58%, commuter bus service by 20% and paratransit service by 40%," Cooksey said.
The moves come as Gwinnett leaders continue to grapple with how to expand transit in light of the defeat of two transit referendums in 2019 and 2020. Longterm planning that will include a comprehensive transportation planning update is expected to start from scratch.
"While the planning is underway, we also have opportunities to implement short-term improvements in the transit system to see faster results," Cooksey said.
The microtransit plan for Snellville would be a permanent return for a service that was tested as pilot in that area in late 2018 and early 2019. When it ended in April 2019, county officials said they saw a strong demand for it, with an average of 344 people using it within a 17-mile area each day.
During the pilot period, riders could call a phone number or use an app to arrange pickup by a 12-seat bus when they needed it. When the pilot period was winding down in April 2019, county officials said more than 38,000 riders made more than 28,000 trips during that period.
"Beginning next year, if the funding is approved, the deployment of the Snellville microtransit services would begin at the end of the year, once vehicles and technology have been purchased," Cooksey said on Tuesday.
Seven buses would be needed for the microtransit, according to Gwinnett's transportation director.
There’s good news and bad news regarding Gwinnett County Transit’s microtransit pilot program in the Snellville area.
One key thing to understand is that, for now, this is just a request from the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation and is not a guarantee that additional bus routes will be added as part of the county's 2022 budget.
While it is not as extensive as a full transit expansion would be, the county can add some transit routes through the budget. In fact, if the requests make it into the 2022 budget, it wouldn't be the first time that the county budget has been used in recent years to expand Gwinnett County Transit service.
Former commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash included funding to start up one new local bus route and two express bus service routes as part of the 2016 county budget. The express services routes, for example, provided transportation to the Emory and CDC areas as well as further connections into Atlanta.
The breakdown of the transit request made on Tuesday includes:
• Bus routes: $2.28 million in capital costs as well as $450,000 for operating costs.
• Microtransit: $150,000 for capital costs and $150,000 for operating costs.
• New positions: $157,546 for operating costs.
• Route and technology enhancements: $145,703 in capital costs.
The county plans to seek grant funding, including money from the Federal Transit Administration, to supplement the local funding for capital costs for the bus routes and microtransit.
The Gwinnett County Department of Transportation is also asking for $523,492 for road maintenance-related expenses, including three additional maintenance technicians and $400,000 for an extension of mowing, trimming, landscape maintenance, trash pick-up and debris removal to become year-round services.
Another request is $339,607 to add three new positions including one signal timing engineer, one project manager and one program analyst.
