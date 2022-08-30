Gwinnett Transit 2021 file photo (copy)

Riders board a Gwinnett County Transit bus passes at the county’s transit center at Gwinnett Place Mall in this 2021 file photo. The county's Transportation Department is asking for $4.4 million to be put in the county's 2023 to roll out three new local bus routes and two micro transit service areas.

 File Photo

Gwinnett County transportation officials are asking for $4.4 million to be included in the county's 2023 budget to cover operational costs for new local transit routes and micro transit zones that are set to come online next year.

Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey told the county's budget Citizens Review Team on Tuesday that three local bus routes and two micro transit zones that his department was previously given money to lay the groundwork for are getting closer to going into operation. 

