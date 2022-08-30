Riders board a Gwinnett County Transit bus passes at the county’s transit center at Gwinnett Place Mall in this 2021 file photo. The county's Transportation Department is asking for $4.4 million to be put in the county's 2023 to roll out three new local bus routes and two micro transit service areas.
Gwinnett County transportation officials are asking for $4.4 million to be included in the county's 2023 budget to cover operational costs for new local transit routes and micro transit zones that are set to come online next year.
Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey told the county's budget Citizens Review Team on Tuesday that three local bus routes and two micro transit zones that his department was previously given money to lay the groundwork for are getting closer to going into operation.
The new routes will provide additional local service in the Lilburn and Gwinnett Place areas, but also expand service to Snellville, Buford and the Amazon fulfillment center at U.S. Highway 78 and West Park Place Boulevard.
Micro transit will also be added in Lawrenceville and the Snellville and Centerville area.
"This is a request to retain, reclaim and recruit transit customers across Gwinnett County and includes operational funds to expand service levels," Cooksey said.
Capital costs to implement the new routes was included in the 2022 county budget, but now the focus is shifting to operating costs in 2023 as the routes come online.
"With the Board of commissioners approval, vehicle orders have already been placed for these three new local routes and the new micro transit service," Cooksey said.
"Buses should arrive by the end of the year for the three new local routes and the micro transit vehicles are scheduled to arrive during the first half of next year."
The three new local routes are expected to cost nearly $2.48 million to operate while the two micro transit areas are projected to to carry a $1.85 million operating cost.
Additionally, Gwinnett transportation officials expect new positions that the department wants to add will cost $98,506. There are also $100,000 in capital costs for route and technology enhancements.
One of the new local routes will connect the transit center at Gwinnett Place Mall with the Mall of Georgia area, via Satellite Boulevard and the park and ride lot on I-985 at state route 20.
"(It) also provides customers with access to attractions such as the Mall of Georgia, the Exchange (at Gwinnett) and Coolray Field," Cooksey said.
Another new route will connect the transit center at Gwinnett Place Mall with the Stone Mountain area and the Amazon fulfillment center on West Park Place, via Lilburn.
The third will run along U.S. Highway 78 from downtown Snellville to the Amazon fulfillment center and then continue on to the Kensington and Indian Creek MARTA stations in DeKalb County.
Meanwhile, one of the micro transit areas will serve Snellville and Centerville residents. The other will serve the Georgia Gwinnett College area, providing service to students who want to get between the campus and other parts of the Lawrenceville area.
Micro transit is different from local bus service in that a rider uses an app to arrange for a micro transit shuttle to pick them up and take them to a destination within the same service area.
"The (local and micro transit) service expansion provides additional mobility options, relieves congestion and increases employment and economic opportunities," Cooksey said.
"The request made, as part of this package, would be a required local share with the remaining costs to be covered by grant funding."
And, the plans to expand transit are not done yet. Cooksey gave a teaser for a future new route request that will come in a later budget year.
"Not in this year, but in a future year, we do plan to make a request for a new local route ... that will connect Georgia Gwinnett College to the Scenic Highway corridor and Snellville and Centerville," Cooksey said.
In non-transit related budget requests, the Transportation Department is asking for:
• $363,724 to hire a traffic safety engineer, a training section manager and two administrative assistants
• $200,000 to increase mowing, trimming, landscape maintenance, trash and debris pick-up along state routes
• $696,277 for an additional sign crew with a goal to replace residential signs every 10 years
• $741,920 for a thermoplastic pavement marking crew with a goal to replace pavement markings every seven years
