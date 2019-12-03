Between the impact of holidays on their schedules, and the importance of the topic they are dealing with, members of Gwinnett County’s transit plan review committee are asking county leaders for a one-month extension to finish its work.
When the committee tasked with coming up with recommendations for revisions to the Connect Gwinnett Transit Plan was created, it had a mandate from county commissioners to finish that work by Dec. 31. The head of the committee, Laurie McClain, and Gwinnett Transportation Director Alan Chapman told commissioners that the review panel would like to get the deadline pushed back to the end of January.
County commissioners will have to vote on that request at its Dec. 10 meeting.
“We think, because of the importance of the committee and the fact that we began work in October, that we need a little additional time to wrap things up,” Chapman told commissioners.
Although Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash declined to confirm whether the county is pushing for a November 2020 referendum, there are indications that is where the Board of Commissioners is heading.
“Does (extending the committee’s work into January) work with holding a referendum in November (2020),” Commissioner Jace Brooks asked his colleagues.
He was told it would work.
The first attempt to get voters to back the Connect Gwinnett Transit Development Plan at the ballot box — the referendum on joining MARTA that was held in March — ended in defeat and one of the understood goals of the revision is to come up with a plan that voters are more likely to support. After the defeat in March, it was expected that another attempt to get a transit referendum passed would be made, and county officials indicated they would next time try a general election, which would get a larger voter turnout.
The November general election ballot in 2020 will be headlined by the presidential race, which is guaranteed to drive a larger voter turnout.
Nash, who leaves office at the end of 2020, has previously said special elections would not be used again for transit referendums.
But does that mean she will push for a November 2020 vote, giving her one last swing at the issue before she retires? She’s not willing to say just yet.
“The one thing that is certain is that the only way to have a substantial revenue source that’s necessary to do any ... substantive portion of planned expansion (is) there has to be a referendum,” Nash said. “Local sales tax is the primary funding source available to us legally. we can’t even get the federal funds if we don’t have the local funds to match it up with.”
To have heavy rail or to not have heavy rail?
As the committee continues to work through its recommendations, there are some major decisions it must work out — starting with a decision this weekend on how much rail to include in the revised plan.
There are three options on the table: moving forward with a proposal to extend heavy rail from Doraville to Jimmy Carter Boulevard; extending it instead up to Gwinnett Place Mall; or not including any heavy rail at all in the revised plan.
Which option the committee chooses will determine the funding available for other types of transit projects across the county.
“Obviously the reason you have to do it this way is the more rail you put in, the less of anything else you can do because there’s just only so much money,” McClain said. “So the question is ‘Do you trade bus route service for more heavy rail?’ And that is what this committee is looking at.”
“High-end” estimated capital cost projections show it would likely cost about $1.06 billion to extend heavy rail from Doraville to a multi-modal transit hub on the Jimmy Carter boulevard corridor, likely at the OFS site. Those projections also include an estimate of about $2.75 billion for heavy rail infrastructure to be built from Doraville to Gwinnett Place Mall.
An option to run heavy rail all the way from Doraville to the Mall of Georgia was looked at but, with potential capital cost of upwards of $5.41 billion, it has been ruled out. The projections also include an estimate of about $3.47 billion in capital costs to build heavy rail from Doraville to the Infinite Energy Center. That does not appear to be an option being considered for the plan either.
The committee will try to sort out the heavy rail issue when it meets from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at OneStop Norcross, which is located at 5030 Georgia Belle Court in Norcross.
Additional transit and connectivity options considered
Other areas of transit connectivity that the committee is looking at is filling in a “doughnut” — a gap in proposed transit expansion — between U.S. Highways 29 and 78 in the Lilburn and Snellville area; fixed route service in the Buford, Sugar Hill and Suwanee area; fixed route service in the Centerville area leading into DeKalb County; regional connections to Athens and the Avalon and state Route 400 area in Alpharetta; expanding paratransit service coverage; and upgrading a rapid route connecting the Infinite Energy Center and Mall of Georgia to a bus rapid transit, or BRT, route.