Gwinnett County is looking at having more early voting locations this fall than its ever had before.
Gwinnett County commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday to offer three weeks of advance in-person voting at nine locations ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. Commissioner Tommy Hunter cast the lone vote against the request, which came to the commission from the Gwinnett County Board of Registrations and Elections.
"In the past, the highest number (of early voting locations) we had was eight locations," Gwinnett elections supervisor Kristi Royston said.
Early voting, or advance in-person voting as it is officially called, for the general election will be held from Oct. 12 to Oct. 30.
The line-up of advance in-person polling sites this fall includes the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville for a second time this year. The fairgrounds, which has seen several of its events canceled or postponed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was previously drafted to serve as an early voting site ahead of the state primary election in June.
"The fairgrounds are going to give us an opportunity to offer a larger facility that will have more check-in stations and more voting machines," Royston said.
The elections office will be open daily, including two weekends, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the fairgrounds and the county's seven traditional satellite polling sites will be open daily, also including two weekends, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"We are increasing all satellite locations to be open the entire three weeks, which includes two weekends, and we've not previously had the satellites open for the entire time," Royston said.
Commissioner Marlene Fosque said residents should not be alarmed by the fact that the elections office, which has in the past been open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during early voting for some elections, will be open less hours this time. The larger number of early voting sites compensates for the hours lost at the elections headquarters, she said.
"Even though it appears we are decreasing the number of hours available at the main office, by adding the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, we are actually increasing the number of hours that our voters can actually go to to the polls and things like that," Fosque said.
The early voting locations will be:
• Beauty P. Baldwin Voter Registrations and Elections Building, 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200 in Lawrenceville
• Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road in Buford
• Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Road in Dacula
• George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee
• Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville
• Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville
• Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road in Norcross
• Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain
• Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.