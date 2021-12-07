Gwinnettians who have not yet gotten one of the COVID-19 vaccines will have a new carrot dangled in front of them this weekend.
Gwinnett County government, Piedmont Health Care, Emergent Testing, COVID Care Georgia and the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments are teaming up for a vaccine incentive event from Friday until Sunday. Officials will hand out $100 gift cards, while supplies last, to people who get vaccinated at four clinic sites from Friday until Sunday through a program called Finish Strong Together.
Most of the sites will administer vaccines for free to anyone who is 5 or older, although one site will only administer vaccines to people ages 12 and older.
“We are pleased to be a part of this community-wide event and to provide an extra push with the incentive of holiday spending money at the end of the year to ensure we reach all of our residents,” Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “It is so important to our community that we are diligent and finish 2021 strong together by encouraging our family, friends and neighbors to get vaccinated this weekend.”
County spokesman Joe Sorenson said 5,000 $100 gift cards will be handed out between the four sites during the vaccination incentive effort. Federal funding from the America Rescue Plan was used to purchase the gift cards.
The vaccine incentive event comes at a time when just 55% of Gwinnettians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. State officials reported that 60% of Gwinnett County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, however.
Now, local officials are hoping to boost those numbers through this weekend's event.
“Whether it’s a first shot, second dose or booster, for adults or children, we want to make sure all of our residents have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, the district health director for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments.
“We have worked with partners across this community to ensure that there are vaccine locations close to where our residents live, work and shop and that there are extended hours to remove barriers to getting the much-needed vaccine.”
Anyone who wants to guarantee a chance at getting a gift card is urged to schedule a vaccination appointment in advance by visiting finishstrongtogether.com/. Officials said appointments are not required, however.
While residents are encouraged to bring their ID and insurance cards, they will not be required to do so and they will not be turned away if they don't have insurance. Anyone who has previously received a vaccine dose is asked to bring their vaccination card with them.
The mass vaccination site located in the former Sears at Gwinnett Place Mall will be the only site that limits vaccines to only people who is 12 or older. The mall is located at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, and the hours are:
Friday: Noon until 8 p.m., with the last appointment at 7:45 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., with the last appointment at 4:45 p.m.
Sunday: 1 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, with the last appointment at 5:45 p.m.
Families who want to have young children vaccinated, however, can go to three other sites in the county that will administer vaccines to anyone who is 5 or older.
Those sites are: COVID Care Georgia at Plaza Las Americas, which is located at 733 Pleasant Hill Road in Lilburn; Piedmont Eastside Medical Plaza 2, which is located at 1800 Tree Lane Suite 250 in Snellville; and Emergent Testing, which is located at 3110 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Suwanee.
Each of those three sites will offer different hours.
The mass vaccination site at Gwinnett Place Mall and Piedmont Eastside's clinic will offer walk-in services, but the clinics at Plaza Las Americas and Emergent Testing will be drive-thru clinics. Piedmont Eastside will also offer a drive-up option on Friday night if the weather permits it.
The hours at the Emergent Testing site will be:
Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The hours at Piedmont Eastside's clinic will be:
Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (drive-up will be 5 until 8 p.m., weather permitting)
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The hours at the Plaza Las Americas site will be:
Friday: 11a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.