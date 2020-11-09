Gwinnett County will celebrate Veterans Day this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but it won't be the same kind of ceremony that the county traditionally puts on.
The county will do a virtual Veterans Day Ceremony this year to keep county residents safe while still marking the occasion.
"In keeping with social distancing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public gathering guidance from the state of Georgia, this year's Veterans Day ceremony will be conducted virtually, combined with a salute to the flag to recognize Flag Day," county officials said in an invitation to view the event.
"The Flag Day ceremony originally scheduled for June 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic."
The ceremony will preview at 11 a.m. Wednesday and residents will have multiple ways to watch it.
One way is to watch it on TV on the county's government access cable channel, TV Gwinnett. Another way is to watch it on demand at gwinnettcounty.com.
It will also be posted to the county's Facebook and Twitter pages, both of which are @GwinnettGov.
