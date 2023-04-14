If You Go What: Earth Day 2023 community recycling event When: April 22, 9 a.m. Where: Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Dr., Buford More info: Go to gwinnettcb.org

For the first time since Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful began hosting a community-wide Earth Day-themed recycling event six years ago, Earth Day actually falls on a Saturday, the perfect day to rid households of recyclables, including latex and oil-based paints, electronics, tires, clothing, sneakers and paper for shredding.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.