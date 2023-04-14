If You Go What: Earth Day 2023 community recycling event When: April 22, 9 a.m. Where: Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Dr., Buford More info: Go to gwinnettcb.org
For the first time since Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful began hosting a community-wide Earth Day-themed recycling event six years ago, Earth Day actually falls on a Saturday, the perfect day to rid households of recyclables, including latex and oil-based paints, electronics, tires, clothing, sneakers and paper for shredding.
Earth Day 2023 will be Saturday, April 22, and Clean & Beautiful — in concert with Gwinnett County Solid Waste — will welcome recyclers from 9 a.m. to noon at Cooray Field in Lawrenceville.
“Celebrated by more than a billion people all over the planet since 1970, we are excited to participate in the world’s largest environmental movement on Earth Day,” said Clean & Beautiful executive director Schelly Marlatt in a news release. “Designed to change human behavior and create opportunities for civic engagement and volunteerism, this year’s theme is ‘Invest in our Planet,’ so we’re asking our Gwinnett County neighbors to invest their time by either volunteering for this event or combing through their closets, file cabinets, garages, basements, attics and storage sheds for items they no longer need that can be recycled into new products.
“It’s a win-win. Local residents get to declutter their homes and we get to divert tons of items from our local landfills and give them new life.”
Last year, 1,549 residents recycled 175,540 pounds of items they no longer needed. Some 44,000 pounds of electronics were recycled, along with 6,682 gallons of paint, 14 tons of tires, 2,720 pounds of clothing and sneakers and 34,000 pounds of paper for shredding.
Paper should be limited to five copier boxes per vehicle. Electronic recycling is free, except for TVs, monitors and printers — there will be a $15 cash fee per monitor or TV and a $5 cash fee per printer; projection/console TVs are $35 cash fee). For oil-based and latex paint, please limit 10 gallons per vehicle and please limit eight tires per vehicle.
Materials should be placed in disposable containers or boxes, which cannot be returned. Volunteers are welcome and can register by visiting the “Volunteer Gwinnett” page under the Employment tab at www.gwinnettcounty.com.
The “rain or shine” event will also include Touch-A-Truck, refreshments, a chance for residents to meet their haulers and opportunities to learn more about programs from various county departments.
