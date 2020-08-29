Pilots who fly in and out of Briscoe Field in Lawrenceville will find it harder to fly to or from the airport starting this week.
Gwinnett County officials said they plan to start phasing in the closure of Briscoe Field's runway for resurfacing work on Monday. Although weather conditions will be a factor in how long the closure lasts, officials said they expect the work to continue through mid-October.
“While we are pleased to get this much-needed resurfacing underway, we do recognize the impact this has on the flying public,” Gwinnett County Department of Transportation director Alan Chapman said. “We are working closely with the contractor to get the work done as quickly as possible and to get the runway fully re-opened. Airport staff also has communicated with airport tenants, so pilots are aware and able to move their aircraft as needed.”
Pilots who have planes parked at the airport and have concerns about whether they can fly out of Briscoe Field while the resurfacing work is underway should move their planes by Sunday, according to county officials.
The pilots are also being urged to check the notice to airmen, also known as NOTAM, before planning flights out of the airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.