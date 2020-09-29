Gwinnett County property owners can expect to see their tax bill arrive soon.
Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Richard Steele's Office said it will begin mailing property tax bills on Thursday with payments due by Dec. 1. Residents were able to begin viewing their bill online, however, on Tuesday at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/Pay.
There are some changes on this year's bills, and the tax commissioner's office has provided a video to explain those changes at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/2020. One of the changes is the delayed due date on this year's bill, which Steele said in the video is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new tax rate of 0.3 mills for the Development Authority of Gwinnett County will show up on tax bills as "Economic Development," according to Steele.
The tax commissioner also said in the video that the 14.71 mills millage rate in unincorporated Gwinnett County — which does not include the school portion of taxes — is $1.39 more for every $1,000 of assessed value than in 2019.
If a home was sold this year, a bill will be sent to both the former and current owners.
There are several ways that property owners can use to pay their tax bills, according the Tax Commissioner's Office. These ways include:
• Paying by e-check online with no convenience fee added
• Paying by debit card with a $3.95 flat fee
• Paying by credit card or PayPal with a 2.25% fee
• Scheduling payments in advance
• Sending a check by mail to P.O. Box 372, Lawrenceville, Ga., 30046.
• Dropping off checks in drop boxes that are available 24/7 at every tag office in the county
• Paying in person during business hours at any Gwinnett Tax Commissioner’s Office location (the same payment fees applied online for debit card and credit card also apply for in person payments)
Questions can be directed to Tax@GwinnettCounty.com or 770-822-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.