Efforts to adjudicate absentee ballots that Gwinnett County elections officials had trouble getting counted on Tuesday will begin Thursday morning, and is expected to continue through the end of the week, according to a county spokesman.
County officials ran into what was described as a software glitch when they tried to push 3,200 batches of ballots through machines to count those ballots Tuesday night. The software threw up an error message saying the ballots needed to be adjudicated.
Adjudication happens when someone incorrectly marks a ballot, such as putting a check mark or circling a name instead of filling in a bubble next to the name.
"In an effort to expedite the complete count of the remaining Gwinnett County general and special election votes, the county, with assistance from Dominion Voting Systems technicians, will revisit the batches of absentee by mail ballots that were added to the Election Night totals without being fully adjudicated," county spokesman Joe Sorenson said.
"Once these ballots have been fully adjudicated, the absentee by mail totals will be updated, and together with the remaining uncounted votes, the results will be tallied and published."
Thousands of ballots have still not been counted. Sorenson said there are about 4,400 absentee ballots that were turned in on Election Day that still have to be counted. There are also about 1,000 provisional ballots that have to be dealt with, he said in an email Wednesday night. He also said there are ballots on a corrupted card from the Shorty Howell Park early voting site that have to be rescanned.
The adjudication process is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday. Adjudication panels that review the ballots include one Republican, one Democrat and an elections staff members.
"(It) is estimated to take about three days to complete," Sorsenson said.
Sorenson did not specify how many votes exactly are affected by the adjudication issue. A single batch can include up to 50 pages, but, in terms of ballots, the number is often less than that as people return additional pages that are not part of the ballot they are casting itself.
