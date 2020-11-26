Gwinnett drivers will have to take a new route to get through an area near downtown Dacula — at least for a little while — starting Monday.
The Gwinnett Department of Transportation announced portions of Harbins Road and Dacula Road will close at 10 a.m Monday and drivers will be detoured onto McMillan Road and Broad Street. The detour is designed to accommodate work on improvements that are being made to the intersection of Dacula Road and Winder Highway, also known as state route 8, as well as an upgrade to the nearby railroad bridge.
“While we are pleased to get to this phase of the a much-needed project, we do recognize the significant impact this closure has on the traveling public,” Gwinnett County Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey said. “We are working closely with the contractor to get the work done as quickly as possible and to get the roadways fully reopened. The county and the city of Dacula are working to communicate with residents to ensure they are aware of the pending closures and to request that motorists choose alternate routes when possible.”
County officials hope to have the intersection reopened, and to have two traffic lanes open on the new bridge, by the end of the year. That will depend on weather conditions during December, however. Once the bridge is completely finished, which will require additional construction, it will have five lanes of traffic.
The portion of Harbins Road that will be closed is between Winder Highway and Freemans Mill Road. County officials said only local traffic will be allowed on Harbins Road between Freemans Mill Road and McMillan Road.
At the same time, Dacula Road will be closed between Auburn Avenue and Winder Highway. The county will only allow local, school and voter traffic on Dacula Road, between Broad Street and Auburn Avenue, during the closure.
Signage is expected to be installed along the route, with a temporary signal in place at McMillan Road and Harbins Road. Law enforcement is expected to provide work zone support in the area during peak traffic times, according to county officials.
