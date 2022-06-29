Many young people who who have an interest in the criminal justice system have various reasons for doing so.
They may have seen a dramatized courtroom procedural on TV, or they may have a family member who works in the criminal justice system. It could even be that they or a family member have had their lives touched by crime in some way and it inspired them to be interested in becoming a prosecutor or defense attorney.
For rising Shiloh High School junior Melodie Lowe, the inspiration was born in tragedy.
“My grandfather was a victim of a murder so I saw a lot of unjust things in the system,” Lowe said. “I thought maybe I should change things from within and get an insider’s view of what is happening here, why things are so slow and why things are the way that they are.”
Lowe was one of 12 high school students who participated in the Gwinnett District Attorney’s Office’s inaugural Jr. DA and Jr. Investigator program this summer. The 10-day program, which also included four college interns, gave students an opportunity to learn everything that the DA’s Office does in addition to prosecuting cases in court, as well as what rolls other agencies in Gwinnett play in the criminal justice system.
The Jr. DA and Jr. Investigator program wrapped up this week with a bit or role playing in a mock trial situation on Tuesday and a graduation ceremony on Wednesday night.
“I just think that it’s good for our office to have an impact on our community and what I’ve said always is that children, our young people, are our future so I feel so encouraged right now,” District Attorney Patsy Austin Gatson said. “I’m pretty sure some of them will be coming back to this office (as future employees).”
Central Gwinnett High School rising senior Rebeca Aquino, who played one of prosecutors in the mock trial, said she learned about the Jr. DA and Jr. Investigator program through the law teacher at her school. She decided to give it a try to gain some experience in the profession.
“I was already taking the law class so I was a little bit interested in it, but I wanted a more hands on experience with what it was like,” she said.
Learning that the criminal justice system is not just prosecutors
Throughout the 10 days that the teens were in the Jr. Da and Jr. Investigator program, they learned a wide array of services that exist in the criminal justice system.
It’s not just a bunch of attorneys prosecuting cases after all, even though learning courtroom procedure and observing a court in action was part of the program.
Some of the aspects of the system that they learned about included the structure of the DA’s office as well as the roles of victim advocates, police officers and sheriff’s deputies. They learned about gun safety, conflict resolution, drug awareness, how to spot the signs of abuse and how to de-escalate situations.
The program also included a career day where the teens learned not only about criminal justice jobs, but also jobs with other types of employers — such as the Atlanta Gladiators, Georgia Power and NeuroFit Atlanta — in case they decided the criminal justice wasn’t for them.
There were tours of the Gwinnett County jail and courts facilities as well.
“I think they’re going to take a lot from the program,” Austin-Gatson said. “The whole purpose is, over the 10-day time that we were with them, to just pour into their lives (as much as possible).”
Lowe said she gained a sense of why it can take a while for some cases to move through the criminal justice system and to be more patient with it as a result of the program. She was also intrigued by the job of crime scene investigators who respond to crime scenes and process evidence that will be used later in an investigation and trial.
“I always thought the idea of looking at a crime scene and forensics, and all of the things around that, are a very interesting concept,” she said.
Meadowcreek High School rising junior Gloria Muller said she enjoyed the program as well, and that it opened her eyes to the broader spectrum of what the criminal justice system entails.
“For a long time, I thought prosecution was just like, ‘You’re going to jail,’ and stuff like that, but I feel like here I learned a lot more about the DAs and the investigators discretion,” Muller said. “There’s much more than just (practicing) the law.”
Meadowcreek High School rising junior Camila Luna, who played one of the prosecutors in the mock trial, said she already wanted to become a lawyer before she joined the Jr. DA program. She’s now not sure she wants to be on the side of the prosecutor-defense divide she always thought she’d end up on, though.
“I was so convinced that I was going to be a defense attorney, but now that I’ve seen what goes on here, I’m kind of leaning more toward the prosecution side,” Luna said. “I genuinely want to help people.
“I realized there are so many people affected by crimes and the victims are one of the main people involved, and the prosecutors get to work closely with them, trying to bring justice for them.”
Recent Central Gwinnett High School graduate Abby Rollins, who played one of the defense attorneys in the mock trial said she learned a lot about how prosecution works. Rollins, who is interested in becoming a lawyer, said she was open to being a prosecutor, but preferred to be a defense attorney.
“I’ve been happily surprised to hear abut how much they’re focused on rehabilitation here and how it is more like they’re fighting for real justice and not just to prosecute,” Rollins said.
Putting what they learned into practice
After the Jr. DAs and Jr. Investigators learned about the various aspects of the criminal justice system and how trials work, it was time for them to put all of that into practice in a mock trial setting.
They spent Monday preparing for the case, in which a high school student was accused of selling drugs to classmates, and then the actual mock trial was held on Tuesday morning at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
The mock trial gave the students an opportunity to not only play prosecuting and defense attorneys, but also witnesses, a bailiff, a court reporter, jurors and a defendant named “Danielle McPherson.”
“Witnesses” included some of the fictitious McPherson’s classmates, coaches and teachers, gang members, a drug dealer and a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent.
The “jury” in the trial was ultimately deadlocked on whether “McPherson” was guilty or not, ending in a hung jury.
But the teens and DA’s office officials had fun with the trial. Even though the witnesses worked from a script, they got to inject their own ideas on what personalities they felt their characters should have.
Even some DA’s Office employees got into the spirit of things, chanting “Free Danielle” at one point during the trail — prompting the judge presiding over the mock trial to playfully have them “removed” from the courtroom.
“This mock trial was a good way to highlight and show off what we all could do,” said Meadowcreek High School rising junior Kevin Matute-Mojica, who played the role of a defense attorney in the trial and has wanted to be a lawyer since he was in elementary school. “I was really excited and honored to be put as the lead defense attorney.”
