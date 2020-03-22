When the NBA postpones its season, perhaps the closest fans can get to real basketball is virtual basketball.
Social distancing and coronavirus prevention efforts have led to NBA players hopping on streaming platforms to broadcast themselves playing video games against their teammates. Take Norcross High School graduate and Hawks guard Brandon Goodwin, who’s taken to streaming himself playing with his Hawks teammates daily.
In the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, video games are more than games to some.
live at https://t.co/8hGIWqDPCa— Brandon Goodwin (@goodysav) March 18, 2020
To William Floyd, a 15-year-old Gwinnett resident, video games are more than entertainment — even before the number of cases began to grow.
Games, especially the NBA 2K franchise, bring personal connections. Floyd said he’s been playing annual installments in the professional basketball video game since NBA 2K16, about 5 years ago.
“What interests me the most in the games is I like to play with my friends, and play online, and play a game mode called The Neighborhood,” Floyd said.
The game mode Floyd mentioned is a social space where players’ created characters coexist, interact and play pickup basketball against each other. Floyd was born with a rare genetic condition that causes severe muscle weakness and heart problems, preventing him from playing basketball himself. But Make-A-Wish and 2K Games, the developer of the NBA 2K franchise, brought Floyd a gaming experience that only he’s had.
Floyd took a trip to 2K’s headquarter in Novato, California, to make him the first non-NBA athlete in the video game series’ history to be authentically scanned into the game. He’s also a playable character on the NBA 2K roster.
“We also wanted to give William something special just for him so he is able to play using his own likeness in our multiplayer environment, The Neighborhood,” Ronnie Singh, Digital Marketing Director of NBA 2K said. “You may run into him in The Neighborhood where he’ll look like himself and don a Make-A-Wish logo. We’re opening up the Make-A-Wish logo for any kid that has been part of the program that plays NBA 2K.”
William and his mother, Julie Floyd, took the trip together. Julie was surprised and humbled how far they took her son’s wish.
“They treated him – and all of us – like royalty and were so interested in everything William had to offer them in terms of his thoughts on the games, and the characters, and what he would like to see done differently.”
William, like any gamer, had some recommendations.
“I just said like, what I like about the game, what I thought could be fixed on it a little bit, and just gave feedback to them,” he said. “So I had a big list and shared many ideas with them about that one as well.”
Then, William got scanned into the actual game. Singh said the process of being scanned into NBA 2K is a two-step process. William’s likeness was taken in a scanning rig where 146 high-res cameras capture every microcosm of his look and expression. Things like dribbling, shooting, passing and motion are captured in the mo-cap suit. Then a 2K Games development team combines everything together — to put it simply. Then, William’s digital doppelganger is born.
“William was given the treatment that only the top NBA players in the world get,” Singh said.
Now William can use his realistic likeness in the game’s The Neighborhood feature and players around the world can access his create-a-player. He got to add his own personal flourishes to both his basketball game and his in-game celebration.
“They let me shoot some shots and I got a jumper put in the game,” William said. “Each player, he does like a dance move or a celebration before he gets on the court, so I get one of those, too. I got to create it.”
To sports fans, video games can be a way to give their competitive side some exercise, and it provides a competitive arena to William, who otherwise may not have had one to safely play in.
William was 18 months old when he went into heart failure and was diagnosed. His medical condition does not allow him to play sports like other children his age, but NBA 2K gives him a virtual link to sports and competition.
William’s wish helped him during his treatment by giving him something to look forward to in the future. In addition, he is now eager to explore employment opportunities with 2K when he is older.
“I was always looking forward to this,” William said. “I didn’t know if it was going to happen, but it did help me. It was something to look forward to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.