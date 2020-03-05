The Gwinnett Technical College Veteran Affairs Department presented the first black history program in the school’s 35 years of existence on Feb. 25 on the school’s campus.
This program consisted of an art exhibit from Air Force Veteran Gerald Burch, keynote speaker Melvin Everson, an Army Veteran who is the Economic Development Vice President for Gwinnett Technical College, and a Tuskegee Airmen tribute by Navy Veteran and VA Engagement Advisor Terrell Johnnies.
The event, which took place in the culinary building, also featured cultural food.
