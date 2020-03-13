In light of health issues pertaining to the coronavirus, COVID-19, Gwinnett Technical College announced it is suspending instructional activities at 4 p.m. on Friday though March 22.
The college said in an emergency operations update that online courses will resume on March 23 and other courses will be converted to online instruction. Gwinnett Tech said it will communicate more information about courses converted to online instruction by March 20.
"This is phase 1 of our plan to weather this health crisis, and changes will be made at any time as new information is obtained or situations arise that will require new decisions to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff," Gwinnett Tech's emergency operations update read. "All previously published safety and health habits should continue to be the emphasis of our day-to-day activities."
With more than 40 academic programs with various components, the situation is both fluid and unique for each department. Additional plans for instructional, academic and operational activities beyond the two-week period will be developed and sent out by March 28.
Gwinnett Tech asks students to diligently check student email, Gwinnett Tech's website, the Blackboard instructional portal, emergency notification avenues, text, traditional and social media.
Gov. Brian Kemp, during a Thursday afternoon press conference, called on leaders of local institutions to make individual decisions regarding closures and cancellations of events, including the Technical College System of Georgia.
Mark D'Alessio, executive director of communications for TCSG, said each college is working with their regional health officials and will make individual decisions concerning the closure of campuses or conversion to online instruction.
"We are advising people to please visit their local college’s website for information," he said.
