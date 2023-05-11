On Tuesday, D. Glen Cannon, president of Gwinnett Technical College, conferred degrees, diplomas, and certificates to a record number of graduates.
School officials said more than 600 students chose to walk across the stage to receive their new academic credentials and mark the successful completion of their studies at Gwinnett Tech.
The Class of 2023 met adversity head-on and marched forward through sheer will and self-determination through the many barriers life put before them, Gwinnett Tech officials said.
"Many have full-time jobs, families, and financial hardships, yet they still walked across this graduation stage and staked their claim to a great career with a great company or are beginning their own companies," a press release from the school said.
Said Cannon: "Our mission is to ensure our students have the knowledge and tools to have a great career. Graduation validates our mission to provide opportunities for our students and community to succeed.
"We are proud of the tremendous accomplishments of every one of our students, and we stand behind them as they move forward with their lives and thrive."
Keynote Speaker Bob Mackey, president, and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of North Central Georgia, spoke about perseverance.
"We're examples of not giving up despite, in many cases, having been given up on," he said. "For some, your first step is a large one; for others, this is a step; regardless of which bucket you fall into, to all, there are several steps you've got to take to reach that level of personalized success."
While many students will launch into their careers immediately following graduation, others will continue their education at other colleges and universities, thanks to Gwinnett Tech's transfer agreements with other institutions of higher learning across Georgia, Gwinnett Tech officials said.
Gwinnett Tech is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award the associate degree. Twenty-one programs hold other specific industry accreditations. Many are ranked in the top 10 educational programs in the nation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.