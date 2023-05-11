GwinnettTech.jpg

More than 600 students received their academic credentials from Gwinnett Technical College during a ceremony on May 9.

 Photo: Gwinnett Technical College

On Tuesday, D. Glen Cannon, president of Gwinnett Technical College, conferred degrees, diplomas, and certificates to a record number of graduates.

School officials said more than 600 students chose to walk across the stage to receive their new academic credentials and mark the successful completion of their studies at Gwinnett Tech.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.