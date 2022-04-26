Gwinnett Technical College began its newest partnership with Ford Motor Company this past week.
Called Automotive Student Service Educational Training, it is the alliance between Ford Motor Company, Ford and Lincoln dealers, and the community college and technical school. The program is dedicated to providing Ford and Lincoln dealerships and their customers with technicians highly-trained in Ford service technologies and diagnostic and repair methods.
The Ford ASSET program is a two-year program that offers students a hands-on approach to learning, Gwinnett Tech officials said. Like Ford dealerships, the automotive lab is equipped with technologically advanced tools and systems. Classrooms are equipped with the same parts, tools, and vehicles they would see at most Ford dealerships and first-hand interaction with Ford technical information systems and program-specific equipment.
Gwinnett Tech officials said 15 local Ford dealerships funded the purchase of six training vehicles, including a Ford Mustang Mach-E (fully electric), Ford F150, Ford F250 diesel, Ford Ranger, Ford Bronco, and Lincoln Aviator (plug-in hybrid electric), Ford training curriculum and service manuals, Ford specific tools and parts, training equipment and more.
"The new classroom and lab are professional-level and will allow Gwinnett Tech students to work firsthand with some of the most sophisticated, cutting-edge technology in the automotive industry," according to a press release from Gwinnett Tech.
"Anytime we have a global player that becomes a part of our College, it is a tremendous achievement for our students and community," said Gwinnett Tech President D. Glen Cannon. "Ford Motor Company is a global leader, and when we can connect with global leaders with a sustainable, qualified workforce to help meet their workforce demands, everyone benefits.
"It's only fitting that they would partner with Gwinnett Technical College to help them achieve their goals."
Officials said Gwinnett Tech's academic team has worked closely with Ford to develop a specific training certificate unique to Ford Motor Company. Classes begin Fall semester of 2022.
In addition to students, Ford focuses on faculty, as well. Gwinnett Tech instructors were trained on Ford products and have access to tools and resources to enhance student learning.
In addition, the program allows Gwinnett Tech to use and fully integrate Ford's technical training library to ensure they always have a working knowledge of the latest automotive systems.
Gwinnett Tech's Automotive Technology program is considered one of the top programs in the nation and is fully accredited by the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation in Automotive Service Excellence.
Gwinnett Tech's "99% job placement rate speaks volumes about the quality and excellence of the program," officials said.
