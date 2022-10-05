Deon Tucker, Raymer Sale Jr., Kim Anker.jpg

Deon Tucker, Raymer Sale Jr. and Kim Anker.

 Photo: Denise Peterson/Gwinnett Tech

Gwinnett Technical College recently announced three new members of its Board of Directors — Kim Anker, Raymer Sale Jr. and Deon Tucker.

Anker is Chief Nursing Officer for Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Duluth, Sale is Chief Executive Officer for E2E Resources Inc. and Tucker is the Regional Director in North Metro for Georgia Power to the College's Board of Directors. Anker, Sale, and Tucker will join the Board of Directors in their work to advance support for Gwinnett Technical College's program and facilities and workforce development initiatives.