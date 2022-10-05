Gwinnett Technical College recently announced three new members of its Board of Directors — Kim Anker, Raymer Sale Jr. and Deon Tucker.
Anker is Chief Nursing Officer for Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Duluth, Sale is Chief Executive Officer for E2E Resources Inc. and Tucker is the Regional Director in North Metro for Georgia Power to the College's Board of Directors. Anker, Sale, and Tucker will join the Board of Directors in their work to advance support for Gwinnett Technical College's program and facilities and workforce development initiatives.
"I am excited to welcome Kim, Raymer, and Deon to our board," said Dr. D. Glen Cannon, President of Gwinnett Technical College. "I am confident their knowledge and expertise will continue to serve the Gwinnett Tech community and workforce demands."
Anker earned her Bachelor of Nursing from Emory University and a Master of Nursing Leadership from Walden University. Over her nursing career, Kim has served in several health systems holding various leadership positions of progressing authority and scope of responsibility. Since 2009, Kim has worked for the Northside Hospital system in several leadership positions, culminating with her promotion to Chief Nursing Officer.
Sale has been an industry and community leader for over two decades. He continues to serve on boards and supports both business-related and nonprofit organizations. Since 2006, Raymer has been a Lifetime and Qualifying Soaring Eagle Member, National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU). He joins other Gwinnett County business leaders to meet with members of Congress in Washington, DC, to listen and discuss legislative issues and policies related to healthcare.
Tucker serves as Georgia Power's Metro North regional director in the Atlanta area. In this role, Deon leads the company's external affairs activities for DeKalb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Forsyth, and Rockdale counties. She also provides leadership and support for power delivery, customer service, sales, and community and economic development to bring value to our customers.
Additionally, she is active in the community and currently co-chairs the Forward Macon campaign, an economic development effort of the Macon-Bibb County Chamber and is a graduate of the Atlanta Regional Commission's Regional Leadership Institute, the Georgia Academy for Economic Development and Leadership Henry. She holds a bachelor's degree from Georgia State University and a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Troy University.
