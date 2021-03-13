From the first day we opened our doors in 1984 as Gwinnett Area Technical School, our goal has been to provide students with an education that leads directly to a rewarding career.
Along the way, we’ve expanded program offerings, had two name changes, added many buildings, and experienced record-setting enrollment growth. All result from our goal to be the recognized expert in career education, providing outstanding experiences for our students and a skilled workforce for employers.
Today, Gwinnett Tech offers more than 140 associate degrees, diplomas, certificate programs, dual enrollment, adult education, and hundreds of seminars, workshops, and courses providing specialized training. Gwinnett Tech is Gwinnett County’s largest corporate training provider and serves residents and businesses in north Fulton County. We’re Georgia’s second-largest technical college committed to delivering relevant knowledge to meet its community’s workforce training needs.
As tuition continues to climb nationwide, students and parents weigh the value of a college education more than ever. Gwinnett Tech offers career training in many high-demand industries, such as healthcare, business, engineering, computer sciences, and more.
Many of our graduates are hired at top companies in the area and have positions before they graduate. Our hands-on training and classroom instruction are aligned with the needs of business and industry demand and a primary reason we have a 99% job placement rate.
Our dual enrollment program allows qualified high school students to maximize their education and career training by taking courses that earn college and high school course credit at the same time. Studies have shown students who participate in dual enrollment are more likely to earn more college credits, pursue a bachelor’s degree, and are more likely to earn higher first-semester GPAs than their non-participating peers.
Dual enrollment introduces students to college-level coursework and allows for potential career exploration. Tuition, fees, and books are covered for the first 30 hours for those who meet eligibility requirements.
Free adult basic education classes are offered at Gwinnett Tech. Adult basic education classes help students improve their reading, math, and job skills to be ready for a career or college. Multiple options are offered for achieving your high school equivalency. Two computer-based testing (CBT) pathways are available through testing centers or proctored at home: the GED® test or the HiSET® exam. Classes include:
♦ Adult Literacy classes
♦ Digital Literacy classes
♦ Career Training
♦ GED ® Test & HiSET Exam Preparation classes (Math, Science, Social Studies and English Language Arts)
Whether you are entering college directly from high school, returning to college to finish your degree, or preparing yourself for a career change, you are in the right place. For more than 35 years, Gwinnett Tech has been providing career-focused education and training for our region. Our programs focus on real-world education for real-world jobs and help you gain the knowledge you need to realize your dreams. Dr. D. Glen Cannon, president of Gwinnett Tech, states, “Our faculty and staff are dedicated to offering a career-focused education for real-world jobs. We work with our industry partners to deliver educational programs that meet the needs of the job market.”
Enrollment at Gwinnett Tech continues to rise as increasing numbers of today’s jobs no longer require a four-year degree but often entail the kind of specialized education and hands-on training that a technical college provides. Gwinnett Tech offers:
♦ Two great campuses
Day, Evening, and Online classes available
Transfer Credits
Scholarships, Financial Aid, HOPE, and Grants available
Tutoring, Learning Support & Academic Advisement
Internships and Apprenticeships
Dedicated Student Labs
Disability Services
Office of Veterans Affairs ranked #2 in the nation
Gwinnett Tech is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award the associate degree and is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia.
