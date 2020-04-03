As the demand for personal protective equipment continues to impact the health care industry and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, local organizations are supplying donations when they can.
Gwinnett Technical College joined the fight against the virus with a donation of PPE on Wednesday.
Gwinnett Technical College gathered its supply of ventilators used in its Respiratory Care program and other health sciences and nursing programs to donate to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
GEMA has been using social media to spread awareness and of the virus' status and prevention methods, but has also served to coordinate supply deliveries for hospitals and testing centers throughout the outbreak.
Gwinnett Technical college donated 1,095 N95 masks and 160,000 gloves, as well as 10 ventilators.
“Gwinnett Tech has long been woven into the fabric of the healthcare system in our community,” Kristen Buoy, Dean of Health Sciences, said. "For years, this partnership has allowed our students to grow and thrive in their training. During this public health emergency, I am thrilled that Gwinnett Tech can give back to our community partners."
Gwinnett Tech police officers gathered the ventilators and other PPE to deliver them to a GEMA drop-off location. GEMA will dispense the equipment — including masks, ventilators and gloves — to assist hospitals for protection as a surge in COVID-19 cases is anticipated.
“GEMA called and requested our ventilators, and Gwinnett Tech police officers along with faculty from the health sciences division collected the supplies needed,” Gwinnett Tech Police Chief Mike Blouin said.
Gwinnett Tech's faculty took a dutiful approach to supplying donations.
"Gwinnett Tech’s Respiratory Care Program is proud to have provided all our ventilators to support patients' survival capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nadya Khoja, Program Director of Respiratory Care, said.
All of the donations were coordinated through the Technical College System of Georgia, GEMA and working with Blouin, faculty and staff.
“We are proud to be called upon to support our medical community in this time of need,” President D. Glen Cannon said. “They have supported us with clinical teaching sites and hiring our students upon graduation and we are glad to give back in such an important way. We are hopeful these ventilators and supplies will assist in saving lives.”
