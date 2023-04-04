Gwinnett Technical College was awarded the Ellucian Impact Award for Staff Empowerment at the 2023 Ellucian Live Conference in New Orleans.
The award recognized Gwinnett Tech for its work utilizing technology to retain and grow staff and enabling staff to be change agents for student success. Aside from the physical award received at the conference, winning means Gwinnett Tech will receive a $25,000 prize and be featured on Ellucian’s marketing material for the next year and on Ellucian’s social media pages and website.
In addition, the college will use the prize money for the Student Affairs team’s training and professional development opportunities and celebrate their accomplishments and hard work.
Over the last 18 months, the Gwinnett Tech Student Affairs division experienced reorganization in numerous departments to streamline how it supports students throughout their journey from recruitment to graduation. In addition, Ellucian’s Campus Logic, financial aid software, was onboarded to simplify the student experience. The need for additional staff training and professional development came with the launch of various systems and initiatives to support student success.
The staff has been challenged and expected to challenge the status quo and continue to think outside the box for opportunities to improve student success. As a result, staff retention in Student Affairs has improved, new admissions application volume has increased, financial aid processing time has decreased, and Gwinnett Tech has experienced back-to-back terms of enrollment growth.
“I am extremely proud and thankful for our Student Support Staff. They are dedicated to students and the challenge of finding new and innovative ways to harness technology while still providing the hands-on personal touch that separates GTC from other institutions,” Gwinnett Tech President D. Glen Cannon said. “It is outstanding that Ellucian has chosen the college to receive this national award.”
Vice President of Student Affairs Kohle Paul stated, “working with Ellucian’s Campus Logic provided the resources for staff to enhance the student experience from applying through graduation. Student success is our highest priority, and this resource assisted us with efficiency so we could focus even more time on the students.”
The Ellucian Impact Award celebrates the higher education visionaries inspiring others to push the boundaries of technology and innovation. The annual award recognizes institutions using technology to solve challenges, operate more efficiently, and offer a better student experience.
