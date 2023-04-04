Elliucian.jpg

Gwinnett Technical College was awarded the Ellucian Impact Award for Staff Empowerment at the 2023 Ellucian Live Conference in New Orleans.

 Photo: Gwinnett Technical College

The award recognized Gwinnett Tech for its work utilizing technology to retain and grow staff and enabling staff to be change agents for student success. Aside from the physical award received at the conference, winning means Gwinnett Tech will receive a $25,000 prize and be featured on Ellucian’s marketing material for the next year and on Ellucian’s social media pages and website.

