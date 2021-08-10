Gwinnett Technical College announced Tuesday that it is adding three new certificate programs designed to provide students with cutting-edge skills "to participate in Gwinnett and North Fulton County’s thriving economy."
Beginning in the Fall 2021 semester, Gwinnett Tech will offer the following technical certificates:
• Amazon Web Services Cloud Solutions Specialist
• iOS App Development in Swift
• Driverless and Driver Assist Systems
The college said these programs will use curriculum and hands-on training to provide students with the skills and competencies they need to prepare for a successful career in these growing industries.
“Employers are looking for a diverse and skilled workforce, and we are proud to offer these industry-leading certificates," Gwinnett Tech President Dr. D. Glen Cannon said. "We are excited to offer these opportunities to our students and look forward to seeing them apply their skills in the community.”
School officials said AWS Cloud Solutions Specialist Certificate will provide cloud computing skills in the Amazon Web Services environment through hands-on practical experience and prepare students for AWS Certifications, including Cloud Practitioner, Solutions Architect Associate, and Developer Associate.
iOS App Development in Swift Certificate includes specialized courses designed to allow programming and web development majors to augment their existing programs with web application development or programming. This program allows professional programmers and web developers to add iOS application development to their skill set. In addition, IOS mobile developers will write programs inside a mobile development environment using the Swift programming language upon completing this certificate.
Driverless and Driver Assist Systems Certificate will coexist with the General Automotive Program, the MoparCAP program, and the Mercedes Benz program. During their training at Gwinnett Tech, students will be able to take advantage of this additional training option compatible with the pre-existing curriculum.
School officials said the appeal will be to the students interested in emerging technologies and environmentally-friendly vehicle options. Currently, there is no other training program of this type in our state. Graduates of this program will be prepared for the following jobs: V21 Technician, V2V Technician, Electric Vehicle Technician, Service Advisor, Service Writer, Parts Attendant, Collision Repair Technician, and Alignment Technician.
For more information about Gwinnett Technical College’s programs, go to GwinnettTech.edu.
