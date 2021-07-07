Jenny Moss, a student at Gwinnett Technical College, is among four students statewide selected to receive a $1,500 Georgia Foundation for Agriculture Technical College Scholarship.
The scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding students who plan to pursue a degree in agriculture or an ag-related degree at a technical college in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College.
“The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is committed to investing in the future of Georgia agriculture by offering these scholarships to students who want to pursue a career in agriculture. The foundation is happy to offer scholarships this year to students who plan to become ag teachers, welders, veterinarians, ag mechanics, ag engineers, ag business employees and ag lawyers,” said GFA Board Chairman and GFB President Tom McCall. “Georgia Farm Bureau is proud to support the foundation’s efforts.”
Moss is studying horticulture science at GTC and plans to get a certificate in sustainable urban agriculture.
Instructions for applying for the 2022 GFA scholarships will be announced at www.gafoundationag.org/scholarships in January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.