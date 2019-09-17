Gwinnett Technical College’s Commercial Construction Management program has been approved by the American Council for Construction Education for a five-year accreditation.
The schools said in a statement that the recent accreditation assures students receive a quality education in construction management and assures potential employers students who have completed the program can make immediate contributions in their organization.
“The construction industry is consistently growing and we are dedicated to providing our students with a quality education that will allow them to excel in the construction industry," Gwinnett Tech President D. Glen Cannon said. "This accreditation will help students feel confident and assured that they will be workforce ready upon completion of the program.”
Gwinnett Tech’s commercial construction management program prepares students to coordinate and supervise projects. Construction managers work closely with architects, civil engineer, and a variety of trade workers.
Gwinnett Tech’s associate degree in commercial construction management can be completed in two years or less. More information about the program is available at gwinnetttech.edu/commercialconstructionmanagement.