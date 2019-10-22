D. Glen Cannon, president of Gwinnett Technical College, addressed an audience of community stakeholders on Oct. 11 in the Busbee Center’s Cisco Auditorium on the state of the school, 35 years after the college opened.
Cannon said the college has seen 37% growth serving students across its credit programs, with a record enrollment of over 9,500 students for the fall 2019 semester. Combined with economic development, continuing education and adult education programs, the college served more than 21,000 students in 2019.
“We’re growing because this is where the jobs are, this is where the value is,” Cannon said.
Cannon praised the Gwinnett Tech's Commercial Construction Management program, which received national accreditation from the American Council for Construction Education. This year, the college celebrated its first graduating class from the Gwinnett County Corrections program, which awarded graduates for the Department of Corrections with welding certifications. The Take Ten program was established and provides opportunities for adult students to prepare for the GED exam and earn certification courses in information technology concurrently.
In January 2020, Gwinnett Tech will debut the mechatronics program to serve advanced manufacturing companies in Gwinnett and North Fulton counties, as well as enter into a joint partnership with the Georgia Film Academy for a production assistant certificate program to be taught at the OFS site in Norcross.
The Business Management Advisory Board was recognized as the 2019 Advisory Board of the Year. Jason Moss with the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance won Alumnus of the Year and Northside Hospital received the 2019 Distinguished Service Award.